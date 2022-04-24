New Zealand agency Special on why the UK is key to its global expansion

Special is backing its new London outpost with “everything we’ve got”, according to Tony Bradbourne, Special’s founder, chief executive and chief creative officer in New Zealand.

The New Zealand agency officially launched Special London, led by partner and chief executive Jennifer Black, previously of Havas London, last week.

In an interview with Campaign, Bradbourne said the agency was “here for the long term”, but he declined to put a figure on how much it was spending on creating the new branch.

He added: “We’re going to provide Jen and the others who come on board with as much talent and resource as they’ll take.”

Bradbourne stated that the time was right to expand into Europe after the shop had built up momentum through work that had been “recognised around the world”.

The agency was named Campaign’s Global Creative Agency of the Year and Global Independent Agency of the Year in 2021.

He added: “The London market is one of the most talented, it has such an incredible track record of doing the world’s absolute best work.

“It’s a very tough and competitive market and we hope to humbly add something to it. Lots of my favourite work ever has originated from London.”

Bradbourne further noted that London was the “epicentre of the world when it comes to creative talent”.

“The ability to work with someone like Jennifer Black and the other people we will be announcing is something that gets us excited,” he continued.

“We’ve also got clients even in little New Zealand whose major markets are Australia and North America and Europe, so we want to partner with these clients into a European presence.”

Internationally, Special’s clients include UberEats, Virgin, Smirnoff and Red Bull. Its creative work includes UberEats’ 2022 Super Bowl spot, created by Special US, which featured Gwyneth Paltrow eating her own vagina-scented candle.