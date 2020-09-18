murderous beasts

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon
1 day ago
Ad Nut

'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon

A mask with your smile printed on it? We’re not so sure.

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad
Sep 18, 2020
Ad Nut

Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad

If you think the actor is a nice guy in real life, well, you’re wrong.

Standard Chartered launches delightful animation about egg fried rice
Sep 3, 2020
Ad Nut

Standard Chartered launches delightful animation about egg fried rice

For the production, TBWA Singapore teamed up with the animation director behind films by Wes Anderson and Tim Burton.

India campaign targets discrimination against locals
Aug 10, 2020
Ad Nut

India campaign targets discrimination against locals

'Made in India' breeds of cats and dogs plead for some love in a campaign for an animal adoption outfit in Mumbai, in a campaign by Tonic Worldwide.

Moving video shows that shelter dogs are worthy of love, too
Feb 28, 2020
Ad Nut

Moving video shows that shelter dogs are worthy of love, too

Featuring some very good dogs, and some equally good humans.

Pedigree makes selfie app and filters for dogs
Jan 25, 2018
Ad Nut

Pedigree makes selfie app and filters for dogs

Pedigree takes after Snapchat to create dog filters in a new app launch.

