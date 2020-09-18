Search
murderous beasts
1 day ago
'Let’s put a smile on that face', says Happiness Saigon
A mask with your smile printed on it? We’re not so sure.
Sep 18, 2020
Hugh Jackman transitions from villain to hero in hilarious coffee ad
If you think the actor is a nice guy in real life, well, you’re wrong.
Sep 3, 2020
Standard Chartered launches delightful animation about egg fried rice
For the production, TBWA Singapore teamed up with the animation director behind films by Wes Anderson and Tim Burton.
Aug 10, 2020
India campaign targets discrimination against locals
'Made in India' breeds of cats and dogs plead for some love in a campaign for an animal adoption outfit in Mumbai, in a campaign by Tonic Worldwide.
Feb 28, 2020
Moving video shows that shelter dogs are worthy of love, too
Featuring some very good dogs, and some equally good humans.
Jan 25, 2018
Pedigree makes selfie app and filters for dogs
Pedigree takes after Snapchat to create dog filters in a new app launch.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins