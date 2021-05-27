Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

People transition seamlessly from street clothes to fatigues in an admirably put-together film for Australian Defence Force Recruiting by VMLY&R and Sweetshop director Joel Harmsworth.
The copywriting and the film craft perfectly complement the core message: Recruits don't need to sacrifice much to join up and serve their nation. Instead, they can transition easily from their everyday lives to the time they spend training in the force. Plus, they might get a level of excitement they can't find in their normal routines.
(Still, Ad Nut strongly advises potential recruits to read the fine print before signing.)
The film belongs to the 'Your life, plus Army Reserve' campaign, which includes more than 50 executions across cinema, TV, social and OOH.
CREDITS
Defence Force Recruiting
Deputy Director Recruiting Attraction – Wing Commander Skye Smith
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction (Army) – Captain Sotirios Kourloufas
Operations Captain Defence Force Recruiting – Captain Corina Forner
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction (Air Force) – Flight Lieutenant Stuart Pollack
Staff Officer Recruiting Attraction (Tri-Service) – Pilot Officer Ebony Braddon
General Manager – Attraction – Leanne Hayter
National Marketing Manager – Zerlina Burns
Brand Portfolio Manager (Army Reserve) – Melissa Saint
Brand Portfolio Manager – Jacqui Day
Brand Portfolio Manager – Tom Woods
Senior Marketing Officer – Stephanie Hower
Senior Marketing Officer – Travis Hanson
Marketing Officer – Hayden Lenord
Social Media Manager – Marc Unger
Social Media Content Manager – Maria Ngo
VMLY&R
Chief Creative Officer – Paul Nagy
Executive Creative Director – Jake Barrow
Creative Director – James Wills
Creative Director – Robyn Bergmann
Copywriter – Jack Harrison
Art Director (stills) – Bryce Waters
Managing Partner – Sarah Bailey
Head of Strategy – Craig Page
Senior Digital Strategist – Josh Swingler
Group Business Director – Adam Brami
Account Director – Maddi Cinque
Senior Account Manager – Rica Dezoller
Head of Integrated Production – Oliver Samuel
Senior Integrated Producer – Aaron Rocca
Head of Design – Lewis Brown
Designer – Meg Copp
Editor – Leigh Cooke
Executive Producer (Social) – Rachel Rider
Account Director (Social) – Cat Collins
Account Manager (Social) – Gab Sandel
Production: Sweetshop
Director – Joel Harmsworth
Managing Director – Edward Pontifex
Producer – Nikolas Aulich
DOP – James Brown
Art Director – Tom Churchill Brown
Editors: ARC Edit
Executive Producer – Freya Maddock
Offline Editor – Graeme Pereira
Online Artist – Eugene Richards
Colourist – Fergus Rotherham
Sound Studio: Squeak E Clean
Executive Producer – Ceri Davies
Sound Engineer – Paul Le Couteur
Sound Engineer – Dee Gjedsted
Music Composer – Jonny Higgins
Photography – Flint
Executive Producer – Tim Berriman
Photographer – Jonathan May
Producer – Natalie Loveridge
Retouching: Limehouse
Library Photography: Flint
Photographer – David Maurice Smith
Camera Assistant – Mitchell Fong
Producer – Taryn Mueller
Media: Universal McCann
Partnerships Director – Matt Jones
Client Director – Emma Wood
Digital Director – Melissa Lopez
Partnerships Trader – Isaac Sahyoun
Partnerships Executive – Ria Gupta
Associate Director of Search & Social – Alison Hatt
Paid Social Manager – Sharon Ogilvie
Programmatic Manager – Samantha Pearse
