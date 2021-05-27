Army Reserve recruitment ad is crafty

People transition seamlessly from street clothes to fatigues in an admirably put-together film for Australian Defence Force Recruiting by VMLY&R and Sweetshop director Joel Harmsworth.

The copywriting and the film craft perfectly complement the core message: Recruits don't need to sacrifice much to join up and serve their nation. Instead, they can transition easily from their everyday lives to the time they spend training in the force. Plus, they might get a level of excitement they can't find in their normal routines.

(Still, Ad Nut strongly advises potential recruits to read the fine print before signing.)

The film belongs to the 'Your life, plus Army Reserve' campaign, which includes more than 50 executions across cinema, TV, social and OOH.

