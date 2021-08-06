Advertising Media Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

APAC New Business League: June 2021 report

The top four agencies hold their spots on both the creative and media tables in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Beyond that, BBDO, Carat, Dentsu, OMD, Digitas, Initiative, Havas, UM, Grey and McCann all shift positions.

APAC New Business League: June 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy MSD Singapore, Workforce Singapore, Hotels.com Japan 70.1   70.1 367
2 2 Leo Burnett GOQII India, HK telecom Hong Kong Project, Li_Auto China Project 45.6 Fortis Healthcare India 44.7 110
3 3 Wunderman Thompson L&T Reality India, Rohan Corporation India, Property Infratech India 33.7   33.7 136
4 4 DDB MOH Singapore, Octopus Hong Kong, Latitude Finance (GE Money) New Zealand Project 24.4   24.4 110
5 6 BBDO Tabtouch Australia, NSW Govt Australia, Sydney Water Australia 20.0   20.0 69
6 5 Dentsu Glico Pocky China Project, Uniqlo China Project, Glico PRETZ China Project 18.7 United Airlines Global 17.7 60
7 13 Digitas Huawei China Project, Mercedes-Benz China Project, TI Cycles India Project 15.3   15.3 30
8 11 Havas Worldwide Art and Photography Foundation India, Castrol India Project, Dabur Vita India 16.1   15.1 59
9 7 Grey Group TC Pharma Thailand, HKU China, E Learning China Project, Ooredoo Qatar 14.2   14.2 48
10 8 McCann Worldgroup Farfetch China Project, Red Fiber Broadband Philippines Project 13.4   13.4 42

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Zenith Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China, Carsome, DTwelve Spaces 33.9 Techcombank Vietnam 29.3 23
2 2 Wavemaker De‘Longhi China, Philips (Planning) China Project, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India 31.1 Campari Group Australia 28.3 73
3 3 PHD WeTV Indonesia, Mandom (Purcelle) Indonesia Project 25.6 Brillon India 24.4 34
4 4 Publicis Media Stellantis Global 24.0   24.0 1
5 6 Carat ByteDance China, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project 22.3 Curtin University Australia 18.4 87
6 5 OMD Belong Australia, Treadone India, Maven Dental Australia 19.0 Eastspring Thailand 17.0 46
7 9 Initiative Insurance Australia Group Australia, Afterpay Australia, RSPL India 14.3 Hamdard(Offline) India 12.8 37
8 7 Universal McCann Brillon India, Henkel China, Sentosa Development Corporation Singapore 10.6   10.6 26
9 8 Havas Media Red Bull China, Ambuja Cement India 9.9 LBC Philippines 8.8 27
10 10 Spark Foundry Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project, Brown Forman SEA  8.3   8.2 9

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Digitas Huawei Project China
BBDO Tabtouch Australia
M&C Saatchi SCDL Project Qatar
Saatchi & Saatchi SVW China
The Works LG Electronics Australia
BBDO NSW Govt Australia
BBDO Sydney Water Australia
Saatchi & Saatchi IM Car China
Ogilvy MSD Singapore
DDB MOH Singapore

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Carat ByteDance China
Initiative Insurance Australia Group Australia
Trio PepsiCo Australia
Initiative Afterpay Australia
Dentsu x Wal-Mart China
Universal McCann Brillon ( SC Johnson) India
OMD Belong Australia
Initiative RSPL India
Mindshare Semir China
Universal McCann Henkel China

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

2 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021: Final deadline extended by one week

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

5 Staging a comeback

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

6 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

9 Amazon Prime reimagines Rapunzel and Cleopatra for global brand campaign

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

New Business League: October 2020 report
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: October 2020 report

New Business League: September 2020 report
Advertising
Nov 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: September 2020 report

APAC New Business League: May 2021 report
Advertising
Jul 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: May 2021 report

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report
Advertising
Jun 7, 2021
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: April 2021 report

Just Published

Equality in APAC a 'long while away': Marketing leaders discuss whether diversity efforts have plateaued
Advertising
1 day ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Equality in APAC a 'long while away': Marketing ...

Former Women to Watch winners provide their thoughts on whether diversity, equity and inclusion momentum has stalled in the region, and how businesses can create real and lasting change.

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller
Advertising
1 day ago
Fayola Douglas

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist ...

The campaign, created by Mother, uses Dubai as a backdrop for fictional film trailers.

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2
Advertising
1 day ago
Aleda Stam

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

The company finalized its merger with MDC Partners following approval from shareholders at the end of July.

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth
Advertising
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Revenues were ahead of four main rivals in first half.