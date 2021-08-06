APAC New Business League: June 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy MSD Singapore, Workforce Singapore, Hotels.com Japan 70.1 70.1 367 2 2 Leo Burnett GOQII India, HK telecom Hong Kong Project, Li_Auto China Project 45.6 Fortis Healthcare India 44.7 110 3 3 Wunderman Thompson L&T Reality India, Rohan Corporation India, Property Infratech India 33.7 33.7 136 4 4 DDB MOH Singapore, Octopus Hong Kong, Latitude Finance (GE Money) New Zealand Project 24.4 24.4 110 5 ↑ 6 BBDO Tabtouch Australia, NSW Govt Australia, Sydney Water Australia 20.0 20.0 69 6 ↓ 5 Dentsu Glico Pocky China Project, Uniqlo China Project, Glico PRETZ China Project 18.7 United Airlines Global 17.7 60 7 ↑ 13 Digitas Huawei China Project, Mercedes-Benz China Project, TI Cycles India Project 15.3 15.3 30 8 ↑ 11 Havas Worldwide Art and Photography Foundation India, Castrol India Project, Dabur Vita India 16.1 15.1 59 9 ↓ 7 Grey Group TC Pharma Thailand, HKU China, E Learning China Project, Ooredoo Qatar 14.2 14.2 48 10 ↓ 8 McCann Worldgroup Farfetch China Project, Red Fiber Broadband Philippines Project 13.4 13.4 42

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Zenith Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China, Carsome, DTwelve Spaces 33.9 Techcombank Vietnam 29.3 23 2 2 Wavemaker De‘Longhi China, Philips (Planning) China Project, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India 31.1 Campari Group Australia 28.3 73 3 3 PHD WeTV Indonesia, Mandom (Purcelle) Indonesia Project 25.6 Brillon India 24.4 34 4 4 Publicis Media Stellantis Global 24.0 24.0 1 5 ↑ 6 Carat ByteDance China, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project 22.3 Curtin University Australia 18.4 87 6 ↓ 5 OMD Belong Australia, Treadone India, Maven Dental Australia 19.0 Eastspring Thailand 17.0 46 7 ↑ 9 Initiative Insurance Australia Group Australia, Afterpay Australia, RSPL India 14.3 Hamdard(Offline) India 12.8 37 8 ↓ 7 Universal McCann Brillon India, Henkel China, Sentosa Development Corporation Singapore 10.6 10.6 26 9 ↓ 8 Havas Media Red Bull China, Ambuja Cement India 9.9 LBC Philippines 8.8 27 10 10 Spark Foundry Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project, Brown Forman SEA 8.3 8.2 9

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Digitas Huawei Project China BBDO Tabtouch Australia M&C Saatchi SCDL Project Qatar Saatchi & Saatchi SVW China The Works LG Electronics Australia BBDO NSW Govt Australia BBDO Sydney Water Australia Saatchi & Saatchi IM Car China Ogilvy MSD Singapore DDB MOH Singapore

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Carat ByteDance China Initiative Insurance Australia Group Australia Trio PepsiCo Australia Initiative Afterpay Australia Dentsu x Wal-Mart China Universal McCann Brillon ( SC Johnson) India OMD Belong Australia Initiative RSPL India Mindshare Semir China Universal McCann Henkel China

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].