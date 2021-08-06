APAC New Business League: June 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|MSD Singapore, Workforce Singapore, Hotels.com Japan
|70.1
|70.1
|367
|2
|2
|Leo Burnett
|GOQII India, HK telecom Hong Kong Project, Li_Auto China Project
|45.6
|Fortis Healthcare India
|44.7
|110
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|L&T Reality India, Rohan Corporation India, Property Infratech India
|33.7
|33.7
|136
|4
|4
|DDB
|MOH Singapore, Octopus Hong Kong, Latitude Finance (GE Money) New Zealand Project
|24.4
|24.4
|110
|5↑
|6
|BBDO
|Tabtouch Australia, NSW Govt Australia, Sydney Water Australia
|20.0
|20.0
|69
|6↓
|5
|Dentsu
|Glico Pocky China Project, Uniqlo China Project, Glico PRETZ China Project
|18.7
|United Airlines Global
|17.7
|60
|7↑
|13
|Digitas
|Huawei China Project, Mercedes-Benz China Project, TI Cycles India Project
|15.3
|15.3
|30
|8↑
|11
|Havas Worldwide
|Art and Photography Foundation India, Castrol India Project, Dabur Vita India
|16.1
|15.1
|59
|9↓
|7
|Grey Group
|TC Pharma Thailand, HKU China, E Learning China Project, Ooredoo Qatar
|14.2
|14.2
|48
|10↓
|8
|McCann Worldgroup
|Farfetch China Project, Red Fiber Broadband Philippines Project
|13.4
|13.4
|42
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Zenith
|Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China, Carsome, DTwelve Spaces
|33.9
|Techcombank Vietnam
|29.3
|23
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|De‘Longhi China, Philips (Planning) China Project, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation India
|31.1
|Campari Group Australia
|28.3
|73
|3
|3
|PHD
|WeTV Indonesia, Mandom (Purcelle) Indonesia Project
|25.6
|Brillon India
|24.4
|34
|4
|4
|Publicis Media
|Stellantis Global
|24.0
|24.0
|1
|5↑
|6
|Carat
|ByteDance China, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project
|22.3
|Curtin University Australia
|18.4
|87
|6↓
|5
|OMD
|Belong Australia, Treadone India, Maven Dental Australia
|19.0
|Eastspring Thailand
|17.0
|46
|7↑
|9
|Initiative
|Insurance Australia Group Australia, Afterpay Australia, RSPL India
|14.3
|Hamdard(Offline) India
|12.8
|37
|8↓
|7
|Universal McCann
|Brillon India, Henkel China, Sentosa Development Corporation Singapore
|10.6
|10.6
|26
|9↓
|8
|Havas Media
|Red Bull China, Ambuja Cement India
|9.9
|LBC Philippines
|8.8
|27
|10
|10
|Spark Foundry
|Toyota Australia, Alibaba Cloud China Project, Brown Forman SEA
|8.3
|8.2
|9
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Digitas
|Huawei Project
|China
|BBDO
|Tabtouch
|Australia
|M&C Saatchi
|SCDL Project
|Qatar
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|SVW
|China
|The Works
|LG Electronics
|Australia
|BBDO
|NSW Govt
|Australia
|BBDO
|Sydney Water
|Australia
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|IM Car
|China
|Ogilvy
|MSD
|Singapore
|DDB
|MOH
|Singapore
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Carat
|ByteDance
|China
|Initiative
|Insurance Australia Group
|Australia
|Trio
|PepsiCo
|Australia
|Initiative
|Afterpay
|Australia
|Dentsu x
|Wal-Mart
|China
|Universal McCann
|Brillon ( SC Johnson)
|India
|OMD
|Belong
|Australia
|Initiative
|RSPL
|India
|Mindshare
|Semir
|China
|Universal McCann
|Henkel
|China
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].