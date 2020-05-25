digitas

Digitas loses a leader, but not its edge
May 25, 2020
Staff Reporters

Digitas loses a leader, but not its edge

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Digitas' overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Digitas
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Digitas

Digitas had aggressive goals for 2019, but lost its leader when the year was barely underway. See whether the network was able to continue cementing its key role within Publicis Groupe.

Digitas India CEO to join Google
Jan 22, 2020
Campaign India Team

Digitas India CEO to join Google

Amaresh Godbole will be stepping down from the position in March.

Digitas launches in Indonesia
Jul 10, 2019
Staff Reporters

Digitas launches in Indonesia

Digital agency to incorporate local Razorfish outfit.

Publicis launches Digitas in the Middle East
May 13, 2019
Staff Reporters

Publicis launches Digitas in the Middle East

Publicis Groupe APAC managing partner Jane Lin Baden will help oversee the business.

Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief
Apr 18, 2019
Faaez Samadi

Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief

Former Digitas senior executive reunited with Annette Male at WPP.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia