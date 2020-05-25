digitas
Digitas loses a leader, but not its edge
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Digitas' overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Digitas had aggressive goals for 2019, but lost its leader when the year was barely underway. See whether the network was able to continue cementing its key role within Publicis Groupe.
Digitas India CEO to join Google
Amaresh Godbole will be stepping down from the position in March.
Digitas launches in Indonesia
Digital agency to incorporate local Razorfish outfit.
Publicis launches Digitas in the Middle East
Publicis Groupe APAC managing partner Jane Lin Baden will help oversee the business.
Wunderman Thompson hires APAC strategy chief
Former Digitas senior executive reunited with Annette Male at WPP.
