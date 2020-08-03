r3

New Business League: June 2020 report
Aug 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

Isobar, Wavemaker, VMLY&R, Carat, Dentsu and OMD are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

New Business League: May 2020 report
Jul 6, 2020
Staff Reporters

Carat, Starcom, Mediacom, Wavemaker, Publicis and Leo Burnett are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

New Business League: April 2020 report
Jun 4, 2020
Staff Reporters

See which agencies shiftied position in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, the top 10 APAC wins.

CMO Outlook: APAC marketers are putting existing partnerships to the test
Jun 1, 2020
Shufen Goh

MEMBERS ONLY: Exclusive R3 research shows CMOs are testing the agility and resilience of current partners, while increasingly turning to KOLs to build brand affinity alongside performance efforts.

Post-COVID, China's smart social movement accelerates
Jun 1, 2020
Rakesh Kumar

We're seeing the rise of a new smart consumer, smart economy and a smart community in China.

New Business League: March 2020 report
May 7, 2020
Staff Reporters

DDB, Isobar, Mindshare, OMD, Wunderman Thompson and Zenith are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

