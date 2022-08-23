APAC New Business League: June 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE

(US $m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE

(US $m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Aureus Academy Singapore, China Energy Engineering Corp China, Dongpeng Group China 52.4 Siemens Global 51.3 300 ↑ 2 3 DDB DOH Philippines Project, BANGCHAK CORPORATION (ENERGY) Thailand Project 34.2 DON Smallgoods Australia 31.6 125 ↓ 3 2 Wunderman Thompson Msc Pfizer India, The Macallan, Famous Grouse Global CRM, Monster.com India 29.4 29.4 156 4 4 VMLY&R Thai Oil Thailand Project, Baby Love Thailand Project, Acne Squad India Project 26.5 26.5 79 ↑ 5 7 Dentsu Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines 20.4 20.1 253 6 6 Havas Worldwide Bosch India Project, Oplus Mobitech India Project, SEB India Project 17.3 17.3 42 ↓ 7 5 M&C Saatchi Group Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB Iraq 14.8 14.8 39 8 8 McCann Worldgroup Jack Wolfskin China project, Ajio Retail India, Dyson China project 13.2 13.2 52 9 9 BBH Moonton Technology China project 9.8 9.8 3 10 10 R/GA GM (Luxury Division) China, McDonald’s Australia 7.4 7.4 15

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE

(US $m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE

(US $m) NUMBER OF WINS ↑ 1 2 Mindshare Master Kong China, Heineken China planning, Dah Sing Bank Hong Kong 52.9 PepsiCo China 31.0 114 ↓ 2 1 Zenith Berli Jucker Thailand project, Homelane India, Huawei China 29.5 29.2 13 ↑ 3 4 PHD Vitasoy China, Indosat Indonesia, Didi China 16.6 Mailchimp Australia 15.3 30 ↓ 4 3 Wavemaker Under Armour (ecommerce) China, TMBThanachart Bank Thailand, Jenius Bank, BTPN Indonesia 23.1 Acko Life Insurance India 14.5 49 ↑ 5 6 Havas Media Fiji Airways Australia, NZ, China, Japan, US, LKK China 10.0 10.0 28 ↓ 6 5 OMD Unilab Philippines, Digiads Indonesia 10.5 9.5 44 ↑ 7 5 Dentsu X Tata 1MG Technologies India, Bosch India 7.6 7.6 109 ↑ 8 17 Initiative ITC India, Esprit China, HK, Taiwan, Korea, SG, Philippines 5.4 Carnival Corp Australia 5.1 21 ↑ 9 11 iProspect Lenovo Indonesia, Nipsear Pain and Chemicals Indonesia 5.7 5.0 92 ↓ 10 7 MediaCom Organon China, KSA Ministry of Culture Saudi Arabia 9.7 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital 4.9 44

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS IN JUNE

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Havas Worldwide Fiji Tourism Global BMF Japan Airlines Digital Global McCann Worldgroup Jack Wolfskin Project China Thinkerbell Menulog Australia Havas Worldwide Google Project India Havas Worldwide Lipton Project Malaysia Havas Worldwide Pizza Hut Malaysia VMLY&R Thailand Post Thailand Isobar Consumer Staples: Soft Drinks Taiwan HERO Calbee Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS IN JUNE

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Mindshare Master Kong China Carat Procter & Gamble Trading (Thailand) Limited Thailand PHD Vitasoy China Mindshare Heineken Planning China PHD Indosat Indonesia PHD Didi China Mindshare Dah Sing Bank Hong Kong Initiative ITC Limited India Initiative ESPRIT China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Philippines OMD Unilab Philippines

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].