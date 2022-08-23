APAC New Business League: June 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
(US $m)
ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
(US $m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Aureus Academy Singapore, China Energy Engineering Corp China, Dongpeng Group China
|52.4
|Siemens Global
|51.3
|300
|↑2
|3
|DDB
|DOH Philippines Project, BANGCHAK CORPORATION (ENERGY) Thailand Project
|34.2
|DON Smallgoods Australia
|31.6
|125
|↓3
|2
|Wunderman Thompson
|Msc Pfizer India, The Macallan, Famous Grouse Global CRM, Monster.com India
|29.4
|29.4
|156
|4
|4
|VMLY&R
|Thai Oil Thailand Project, Baby Love Thailand Project, Acne Squad India Project
|26.5
|26.5
|79
|↑5
|7
|Dentsu
|Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines
|20.4
|20.1
|253
|6
|6
|Havas Worldwide
|Bosch India Project, Oplus Mobitech India Project, SEB India Project
|17.3
|17.3
|42
|↓7
|5
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB Iraq
|14.8
|14.8
|39
|8
|8
|McCann Worldgroup
|Jack Wolfskin China project, Ajio Retail India, Dyson China project
|13.2
|13.2
|52
|9
|9
|BBH
|Moonton Technology China project
|9.8
|9.8
|3
|10
|10
|R/GA
|GM (Luxury Division) China, McDonald’s Australia
|7.4
|7.4
|15
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
(US $m)
ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
(US $m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|↑1
|2
|Mindshare
|Master Kong China, Heineken China planning, Dah Sing Bank Hong Kong
|52.9
|PepsiCo China
|31.0
|114
|↓2
|1
|Zenith
|Berli Jucker Thailand project, Homelane India, Huawei China
|29.5
|29.2
|13
|↑3
|4
|PHD
|Vitasoy China, Indosat Indonesia, Didi China
|16.6
|Mailchimp Australia
|15.3
|30
|↓4
|3
|Wavemaker
|Under Armour (ecommerce) China, TMBThanachart Bank Thailand, Jenius Bank, BTPN Indonesia
|23.1
|Acko Life Insurance India
|14.5
|49
|↑5
|6
|Havas Media
|Fiji Airways Australia, NZ, China, Japan, US, LKK China
|10.0
|10.0
|28
|↓6
|5
|OMD
|Unilab Philippines, Digiads Indonesia
|10.5
|9.5
|44
|↑7
|5
|Dentsu X
|Tata 1MG Technologies India, Bosch India
|7.6
|7.6
|109
|↑8
|17
|Initiative
|ITC India, Esprit China, HK, Taiwan, Korea, SG, Philippines
|5.4
|Carnival Corp Australia
|5.1
|21
|↑9
|11
|iProspect
|Lenovo Indonesia, Nipsear Pain and Chemicals Indonesia
|5.7
|5.0
|92
|↓10
|7
|MediaCom
|Organon China, KSA Ministry of Culture Saudi Arabia
|9.7
|Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital
|4.9
|44
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS IN JUNE
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Havas Worldwide
|Fiji Tourism
|Global
|BMF
|Japan Airlines Digital
|Global
|McCann Worldgroup
|Jack Wolfskin Project
|China
|Thinkerbell
|Menulog
|Australia
|Havas Worldwide
|Google Project
|India
|Havas Worldwide
|Lipton Project
|Malaysia
|Havas Worldwide
|Pizza Hut
|Malaysia
|VMLY&R
|Thailand Post
|Thailand
|Isobar
|Consumer Staples: Soft Drinks
|Taiwan
|HERO
|Calbee
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS IN JUNE
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Mindshare
|Master Kong
|China
|Carat
|Procter & Gamble Trading (Thailand) Limited
|Thailand
|PHD
|Vitasoy
|China
|Mindshare
|Heineken Planning
|China
|PHD
|Indosat
|Indonesia
|PHD
|Didi
|China
|Mindshare
|Dah Sing Bank
|Hong Kong
|Initiative
|ITC Limited
|India
|Initiative
|ESPRIT
|China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Philippines
|OMD
|Unilab
|Philippines
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].