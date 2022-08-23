Advertising Media Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

APAC New Business League: June 2022 report

Dentsu, Dentsu X, iProspect and Initiative move multiple spots higher in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

APAC New Business League: June 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
 (US $m)		 RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
 (US $m)		 NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Aureus Academy Singapore, China Energy Engineering Corp China, Dongpeng Group China 52.4 Siemens Global 51.3 300
2 3 DDB DOH Philippines Project, BANGCHAK CORPORATION (ENERGY) Thailand Project 34.2 DON Smallgoods Australia 31.6 125
3 2 Wunderman Thompson Msc Pfizer India, The Macallan, Famous Grouse Global CRM, Monster.com India 29.4   29.4 156
4 4 VMLY&R Thai Oil Thailand Project, Baby Love Thailand Project, Acne Squad India Project 26.5   26.5 79
5 7 Dentsu Watson's Personal Care Stores Taiwan, Honda Vietnam Co., Ltd. Vietnam Project, Chowking Food Corp. Philippines 20.4   20.1 253
6 6 Havas Worldwide Bosch India Project, Oplus Mobitech India Project, SEB India Project 17.3   17.3 42
7 5 M&C Saatchi Group Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB  Iraq 14.8   14.8 39
8 8 McCann Worldgroup Jack Wolfskin China project, Ajio Retail India, Dyson China project 13.2   13.2 52
9 9 BBH Moonton Technology China project 9.8   9.8 3
10 10 R/GA GM (Luxury Division) China, McDonald’s Australia 7.4   7.4 15

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE
 (US $m)		 RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE
 (US $m)		 NUMBER OF WINS
1 2 Mindshare Master Kong China, Heineken China planning, Dah Sing Bank Hong Kong 52.9 PepsiCo China 31.0 114
2 1 Zenith Berli Jucker Thailand project, Homelane India, Huawei China 29.5   29.2 13
3 4 PHD Vitasoy China, Indosat Indonesia, Didi China 16.6 Mailchimp Australia 15.3 30
4 3 Wavemaker Under Armour (ecommerce) China, TMBThanachart Bank Thailand, Jenius Bank, BTPN Indonesia 23.1 Acko Life Insurance India 14.5 49
5 6 Havas Media Fiji Airways Australia, NZ, China, Japan, US, LKK China 10.0   10.0 28
6 5 OMD Unilab Philippines, Digiads Indonesia 10.5   9.5 44
7 5 Dentsu X Tata 1MG Technologies India, Bosch India 7.6   7.6 109
8 17 Initiative ITC India, Esprit China, HK, Taiwan, Korea, SG, Philippines 5.4 Carnival Corp Australia 5.1 21
9 11 iProspect Lenovo Indonesia, Nipsear Pain and Chemicals Indonesia 5.7   5.0 92
10 7 MediaCom Organon China, KSA Ministry of Culture Saudi Arabia 9.7 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital  4.9 44

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS IN JUNE 

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Havas Worldwide Fiji Tourism Global
BMF Japan Airlines Digital Global
McCann Worldgroup Jack Wolfskin Project China
Thinkerbell Menulog Australia
Havas Worldwide Google  Project India
Havas Worldwide Lipton  Project Malaysia
Havas Worldwide Pizza Hut Malaysia
VMLY&R Thailand Post Thailand
Isobar Consumer Staples: Soft Drinks Taiwan
HERO Calbee Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS IN JUNE

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Mindshare Master Kong China
Carat Procter & Gamble Trading (Thailand) Limited Thailand
PHD Vitasoy China
Mindshare Heineken Planning China
PHD Indosat Indonesia
PHD Didi China
Mindshare Dah Sing Bank Hong Kong
Initiative ITC Limited India
Initiative ESPRIT China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, Philippines
OMD Unilab Philippines

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

1 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

2 Publicis Groupe bags Standard Chartered's global creative business

GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

3 GroupM Nexus unveils new leadership team in APAC

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

4 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

5 Publicis takes largest bite out of Mondelez’s global media business

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

6 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

7 Section 377A is repealed: Does this mean more inclusive ads in Singapore?

Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

8 Marketers, it’s time to get rid of your Covid-induced tech hangover

Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

9 Dept unfazed by concerns over growing too big, too fast

Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

10 Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022: Shortlist revealed

Related Articles

APAC New Business League: February 2022 report
Advertising
Apr 5, 2022
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: February 2022 report

APAC New Business League: June 2021 report
Advertising
Aug 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: June 2021 report

New Business League: October 2020 report
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: October 2020 report

New Business League: September 2020 report
Advertising
Nov 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: September 2020 report

Just Published

Is Google's helpful content update helpful to PR?
Digital
2 hours ago
Evie Barrett

Is Google's helpful content update helpful to PR?

The search engine change will prioritise results that provide ‘unique, authentic information’ to readers over SEO-optimised content.

Warc: adspend to slow significantly in 2023
Advertising
3 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Warc: adspend to slow significantly in 2023

Economic uncertainty and block on third-party cookies will lead to a slowdown, according to Warc, as it downgrades previous expectations.

WhatsApp goes the thriller route to show app security
Advertising
3 hours ago
Campaign India Team

WhatsApp goes the thriller route to show app security

Watch the film conceptualised by BBDO India

Advertising
12 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

"Part of our secret sauce is being a minimum viable ...

International CEO Julian Douglas on the independent agency's Asia expansion, how it balances size and scale, and carving out a 'sweet spot' for top talent.