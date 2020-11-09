New Business League: September 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Huadong Medicine China Project, Evergrande Group China Project, Shinybrands Taiwan Project 65.2 KFC Singapore 63.7 296 2 2 DDB ChengDu TianWei Food Company China, Mengniu Dairy China, Jinro Soju Philippines Project 49.4 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 47.4 157 3 3 Wunderman Thompson Perfetti van Melle Indonesia, Amway China, AMFI India Project 33.3 32.6 184 4 ↑ 5 Isobar Panasonic Singapore Project, WKCDA Hong Kong, Acer Incorporated Hong Kong 31.9 31.9 133 5 ↓ 4 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 25.2 25.1 30 6 6 Publicis Nike China, Diageo Taiwan Project, QLD Health and Wellbeing Australia Project 23.5 22.7 126 7 7 VMLY&R adidas-neo China Project,Tesco Malaysia Project, Tohtonku Malaysia Project 21.6 McDonald's Australia digital 18.6 116 8 8 Leo Burnett ChungHwa Telecom Taiwan Project, Citibank Hong Kong Project, Proril Pumps Taiwan Project 18.1 7 Eleven Australia 17.0 112 9 ↑ 10 Dentsu House Foods Taiwan Project, PT Bank Negara Indonesia Project, UMW Toyota Motor Malaysia Project 18.2 Harman - Jbl & Hk India 17.0 168 10 ↓ 9 BBDO Seafood Industry Australia, Stake Australia, Weis Australia 16.9 Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines 15.7 97

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Amazon Fashion Japan Project, TI Cycles India 54.1 Hong Kong Disneyland APAC 46.2 94 2 2 Wavemaker Cargill India, EasyFlowers Australia, Honda MPE Australia 35.2 ITC India 30.8 53 3 ↑ 4 Carat A.P. Honda Thailand, Convoy Financial Hong Kong 35.7 Porsche Taiwan 30.5 159 4 ↓ 3 Zenith GAC FCA China, Hong Kong Disneyland APAC 32.2 Didi China 28.8 38 5 5 MediaCom Uber Global, Xiaomi Global, Tencent Fit China, RoadKing Hong Kong 28.7 Genuine Parts Company Australia 22.9 56 6 6 OMD Vadal Vietnam, SAP India, Danone Malaysia, Wyeth Nutrition Hong Kong 25.8 Carapelli Firenze India 21.5 68 7 ↑ 9 dentsu X Association of Mutual Funds in India, Pharma Science Australia, Honda Malaysia Project 19.2 Axis Mutual Funds India 11.0 193 8 ↓ 7 WPP Unilever China 10.0 10.0 1 9 ↑ 11 PHD LG APAC Project, Mercatus Singapore, Sheraton Macao Hong Kong 23.9 TikTok Global 9.5 66 10 ↓ 8 Starcom Pharmeasy India, Apica Group (ANA Oils) India 13.1 Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US) 9.4 41

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Grey Group Carlsberg Global Wunderman Thompson Perfetti van Melle Indonesia Isobar Panasonic Asia Pacific Project Singapore DDB ChengDu TianWei Food Company China DDB Mengniu Dairy China Wunderman Thompson Amway China Leo Burnett ChungHwa Telecom Project Taiwan Wunderman Thompson AMFI Project India 72andSunny Freedom Foods Australia Wunderman Thompson LEGO Project Hong Kong

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Mediacom Uber Global Starcom Pharmeasy India Carat A.P. Honda Co., Ltd. Thailand Wavemaker Cargill India Carat Convoy Financial Holdings Limited Hong Kong dentsu X Pharma Science Australia PTY. LTD Australia dentsu X Honda Malaysia Project Malaysia PHD LG Project APAC PHD Mercatus Singapore Havas Media Transforming Rural India Foundation (TRIF) + Bill Gates Foundation India

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.