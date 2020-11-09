New Business League: September 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Huadong Medicine China Project, Evergrande Group China Project, Shinybrands Taiwan Project
|65.2
|KFC Singapore
|63.7
|296
|2
|2
|DDB
|ChengDu TianWei Food Company China, Mengniu Dairy China, Jinro Soju Philippines Project
|49.4
|Streets Blue Ribbon Australia
|47.4
|157
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Perfetti van Melle Indonesia, Amway China, AMFI India Project
|33.3
|32.6
|184
|4↑
|5
|Isobar
|Panasonic Singapore Project, WKCDA Hong Kong, Acer Incorporated Hong Kong
|31.9
|31.9
|133
|5↓
|4
|Sapient
|Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project
|25.2
|25.1
|30
|6
|6
|Publicis
|Nike China, Diageo Taiwan Project, QLD Health and Wellbeing Australia Project
|23.5
|22.7
|126
|7
|7
|VMLY&R
|adidas-neo China Project,Tesco Malaysia Project, Tohtonku Malaysia Project
|21.6
|McDonald's Australia digital
|18.6
|116
|8
|8
|Leo Burnett
|ChungHwa Telecom Taiwan Project, Citibank Hong Kong Project, Proril Pumps Taiwan Project
|18.1
|7 Eleven Australia
|17.0
|112
|9↑
|10
|Dentsu
|House Foods Taiwan Project, PT Bank Negara Indonesia Project, UMW Toyota Motor Malaysia Project
|18.2
|Harman - Jbl & Hk India
|17.0
|168
|10↓
|9
|BBDO
|Seafood Industry Australia, Stake Australia, Weis Australia
|16.9
|Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines
|15.7
|97
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Amazon Fashion Japan Project, TI Cycles India
|54.1
|Hong Kong Disneyland APAC
|46.2
|94
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|Cargill India, EasyFlowers Australia, Honda MPE Australia
|35.2
|ITC India
|30.8
|53
|3↑
|4
|Carat
|A.P. Honda Thailand, Convoy Financial Hong Kong
|35.7
|Porsche Taiwan
|30.5
|159
|4↓
|3
|Zenith
|GAC FCA China, Hong Kong Disneyland APAC
|32.2
|Didi China
|28.8
|38
|5
|5
|MediaCom
|Uber Global, Xiaomi Global, Tencent Fit China, RoadKing Hong Kong
|28.7
|Genuine Parts Company Australia
|22.9
|56
|6
|6
|OMD
|Vadal Vietnam, SAP India, Danone Malaysia, Wyeth Nutrition Hong Kong
|25.8
|Carapelli Firenze India
|21.5
|68
|7↑
|9
|dentsu X
|Association of Mutual Funds in India, Pharma Science Australia, Honda Malaysia Project
|19.2
|Axis Mutual Funds India
|11.0
|193
|8↓
|7
|WPP
|Unilever China
|10.0
|10.0
|1
|9↑
|11
|PHD
|LG APAC Project, Mercatus Singapore, Sheraton Macao Hong Kong
|23.9
|TikTok Global
|9.5
|66
|10↓
|8
|Starcom
|Pharmeasy India, Apica Group (ANA Oils) India
|13.1
|Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US)
|9.4
|41
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Grey Group
|Carlsberg
|Global
|Wunderman Thompson
|Perfetti van Melle
|Indonesia
|Isobar
|Panasonic Asia Pacific Project
|Singapore
|DDB
|ChengDu TianWei Food Company
|China
|DDB
|Mengniu Dairy
|China
|Wunderman Thompson
|Amway
|China
|Leo Burnett
|ChungHwa Telecom Project
|Taiwan
|Wunderman Thompson
|AMFI Project
|India
|72andSunny
|Freedom Foods
|Australia
|Wunderman Thompson
|LEGO Project
|Hong Kong
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Mediacom
|Uber
|Global
|Starcom
|Pharmeasy
|India
|Carat
|A.P. Honda Co., Ltd.
|Thailand
|Wavemaker
|Cargill
|India
|Carat
|Convoy Financial Holdings Limited
|Hong Kong
|dentsu X
|Pharma Science Australia PTY. LTD
|Australia
|dentsu X
|Honda Malaysia Project
|Malaysia
|PHD
|LG Project
|APAC
|PHD
|Mercatus
|Singapore
|Havas Media
|Transforming Rural India Foundation (TRIF) + Bill Gates Foundation
|India
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.