New Business League: September 2020 report
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Isobar, Sapient, Carat, Zenith, Dentsu, BBDO, Dentsu X and PHD are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

Kim Douglas leaves Publicis Sapient
Jul 10, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

VP and managing director of Publicis Sapient in Singapore has left the business after nine years.

Arthur Sadoun: Epsilon will not be another Sapient nightmare
Apr 16, 2019
Omar Oakes

'We have learned a lot,' Publicis Groupe chief executive insists.

And now for some brutal honesty about ‘digital transformation’
Nov 19, 2018
Robert Sawatzky

Money and lives are being wasted on weak, ineffective plans dressed in jargon by insecure stakeholders, says one honest veteran who is tired of hearing platitudes.

Best spaces to work: Digitas, Arcade + Publicis.Sapient
Aug 31, 2018
Staff Reporters

The 'Power of One' shared office space for Digitas, Arcade and Publicis.Sapient is being tested at Collyer Quay in Singapore

Carrefour Group appoints Publicis.Sapient for global e-commerce transformation
Jan 24, 2018
Emily Tan

Supermarket giant also discussed selling of a stake in Carrefour China to Tencent, and fresh-food retailer Yonghui (which is partly owned by Tencent).

