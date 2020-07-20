She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?
Baked beans and ketchup giant is set to ramp up media spend by 40% for the second half of the year.
Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.
Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.
Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.
Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.
