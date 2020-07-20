Omar Oakes

Send feedback to Omar Oakes.
Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
3 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

Carat poised to win Kraft Heinz media in Europe
Media
12 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Carat poised to win Kraft Heinz media in Europe

Baked beans and ketchup giant is set to ramp up media spend by 40% for the second half of the year.

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media pitch
Media
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Four agency groups line up for Sanofi global media ...

Winning media buying company could help market a vaccine for Covid-19 after French pharma company announced human trials for an experimental drug.

Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, sting by UK ad regulator reveals
Advertising
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Most children's websites show age-restricted ads, ...

Gambling, alcohol, e-cigarettes and HFSS ads were found on media popular with children by the ASA operation.

Facebook to roll out news service in India
Digital
1 day ago
Omar Oakes

Facebook to roll out news service in India

Facebook has pledged to pay publishers to ensure their content is available in the News tab.

A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast advertising deal
Digital
Jul 20, 2020
Omar Oakes

A closer look at Omnicom and Spotify's $20m podcast ...

Agreement may last only six months but Omnicom agencies stand to gain from priority access to data and insights.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia