Media News
Omar Oakes
1 day ago

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

Former Mindshare leader will enjoy $300 million war chest.

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

You & Mr Jones, the global brandtech group founded by David Jones, is launching a media division and has hired former Mindshare Global chief executive Nick Emery to run the business.

You & Mr Jones Media claims to have a $300m (£216m) war chest that Emery will be able to deploy as founding partner. Emery was dismissed from Mindshare after 23 years last year in response to complaints about an inappropriate “prank” by him on a video call. 

The new media division is being positioned as a “totally new media model” that aims to put brands “back in control of their media” and offering transparency, technology and in-housing services. 

Emery, who is British, was a founding member of Mindshare when WPP set it up in 1997 by merging the media departments of Ogilvy and JWT to form a new, standalone media agency. He became global CEO in 2012.

Mindshare grew into one of the biggest media agency networks in the world with close to $18bn in annual billings and clients such as Nike, Unilever and Facebook.

Emery said: “We will make media the most creative, trusted and dynamic business to work in across everything from Marvel to Amazon, WeChat to Pinduoduo and Discord to Shopify. 

“Media is a fantastic business to be in and I am delighted to be joining You & Mr Jones who have the rare ambition to make that happen and put clients back in control, making media as it should be, different, fun, inventive and a key source of client growth.” 

Ex-Havas chief executive David Jones founded You & Mr Jones in 2015. The business raised $260m at a $1.36bn valuation last year.

Emery is the second major media hire that You & Mr Jones has announced in the space of a week, after its creative production shop Gravity Road poached Mike Florence, one of the UK media industry’s most admired planners, from PHD in a global role.  

Jones commented: “We’ve built the clear global market leader in terms of its ability to deliver enterprise-level technology marketing solutions to the world’s largest brands. We grew 27% organically in 2020, significantly outperforming both the old legacy players and the new brandtech groups. To date, we’ve done that focusing on content and data. 

“We now intend to bring the same brandtech disruption to the media industry. Nick is a brilliant talent who knows exactly how to create a new model digital media company unencumbered by legacy, and we have more than $300m at our disposal to go and build that.” 

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

2 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

3 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

4 Move and win roundup: Week of April 12, 2021

Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

5 Head & Shoulders on subverting shampoo ad tropes with new anime campaign

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

7 Subway taps new agencies across five Asia markets

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

8 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

9 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

10 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

Related Articles

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'
Marketing
Oct 15, 2020
Omar Oakes

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after ...

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video call 'prank'
Media
Oct 17, 2020
Omar Oakes

Nick Emery was ousted from Mindshare after video ...

Adland worries about media targeting, not enough about creative, WPP CEO says
Advertising
Mar 22, 2021
Gideon Spanier

Adland worries about media targeting, not enough ...

Nick Emery’s treatment will have sent chills down the spines of many
Media
Oct 28, 2020
Jeremy Lee

Nick Emery’s treatment will have sent chills down ...

Just Published

Ebiquity launches responsible media tool to ‘drive positive change’
Marketing
18 minutes ago
Gemma Charles

Ebiquity launches responsible media tool to ‘drive ...

Francesca Leronni appointed group director of responsible media at Ebiquity.

Dove turns attention to heavily edited selfies in latest campaign
Advertising
43 minutes ago
Emmie Harrison-West

Dove turns attention to heavily edited selfies in ...

The focal point of the new campaign, "Reverse selfie", by Ogilvy, is a 60-second film that features an image a young woman has posted on social media.

Twitter's Yu Sasamoto takes on APAC as Maya Hari steps up to global role
Digital
9 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter's Yu Sasamoto takes on APAC as Maya Hari ...

As Hari takes on a global role, the social media network is consolidating Japan and South Korea with the rest of Asia-Pacific.

Petroleum company subtly disses electric vehicles
Advertising
10 hours ago
Ad Nut

Petroleum company subtly disses electric vehicles

A new campaign for Australia's Ampol, by Saatchi & Saatchi and iProspect, stresses the nation's vast distances to make a case that the company's petrol is "the fuel that gets you there".