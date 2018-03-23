nick emery

Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'
1 day ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP said "inappropriate and offensive behaviour is not tolerated."

Mindshare launches fast idea-generation service Mindshare 24
Mar 23, 2018
Gideon Spanier

As the name implies, the service will come up with solutions within 24 hours of a brief. Singapore, Shanghai and Sydney are among the global hubs.

Nick Emery on Mindshare at 20: Media agencies need punk spirit, not navel-gazing
Dec 7, 2017
Gideon Spanier

"The reason why every Mindshare show-reel has a Clash soundtrack—and everyone groans—is that I think there’s a punk, rebellious spirit that people need to harness and foster."

Mindshare CEO: Drop outdated models and make media fun again
Jul 6, 2017
Nick Emery

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

INTERVIEW: Mindshare's Nick Emery on how agencies must adapt to survive
Apr 2, 2012
Susie Sell

ASIA-PACIFIC - Mindshare Worldwide CEO Nick Emery talks to Campaign about how agencies must adapt if they are to succeed in 2012.

Nick Emery appointed chief executive of Mindshare Worldwide
Jan 27, 2012
Mark Banham

GLOBAL - Nick Emery has been appointed chief executive of Mindshare Worldwide, succeeding Dominic Proctor who moves to the newly created position of president of WPP's GroupM.

