Nick Emery is ousted as Mindshare global CEO after 'breach of conduct'
WPP said "inappropriate and offensive behaviour is not tolerated."
Mindshare launches fast idea-generation service Mindshare 24
As the name implies, the service will come up with solutions within 24 hours of a brief. Singapore, Shanghai and Sydney are among the global hubs.
Nick Emery on Mindshare at 20: Media agencies need punk spirit, not navel-gazing
"The reason why every Mindshare show-reel has a Clash soundtrack—and everyone groans—is that I think there’s a punk, rebellious spirit that people need to harness and foster."
Mindshare CEO: Drop outdated models and make media fun again
The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.
INTERVIEW: Mindshare's Nick Emery on how agencies must adapt to survive
ASIA-PACIFIC - Mindshare Worldwide CEO Nick Emery talks to Campaign about how agencies must adapt if they are to succeed in 2012.
Nick Emery appointed chief executive of Mindshare Worldwide
GLOBAL - Nick Emery has been appointed chief executive of Mindshare Worldwide, succeeding Dominic Proctor who moves to the newly created position of president of WPP's GroupM.
