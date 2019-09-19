Jeremy Lee

England rugby stars become samurai in World Cup ad
Advertising
Sep 19, 2019
Jeremy Lee

England rugby stars become samurai in World Cup ad

THE WORK: England rugby heroes ask fans to be their 'armour' in spot for O2 by VCCP.

Netflix appoints Jackie Lee-Joe as global chief marketing officer
Marketing
Jul 12, 2019
Jeremy Lee

Netflix appoints Jackie Lee-Joe as global chief ...

CMO of BBC Studios replaces Kelly Bennett, who announced departure in March.

Martin Sorrell tries the ad hominem route in latest WPP attack
Advertising
Jun 3, 2019
Jeremy Lee

Martin Sorrell tries the ad hominem route in latest ...

'People' have said many things to the former WPP chief.

JWT London facing claims of discrimination against white, straight, British men
Advertising
Nov 13, 2018
Jeremy Lee

JWT London facing claims of discrimination against ...

The men claim they were made redundant days after they expressed concern over comments a colleague made at a conference called Creative Equals.

BBH lands global Western Union business
Advertising
Sep 26, 2018
Jeremy Lee

BBH lands global Western Union business

UK and US activity was previously handled by Mcgarrybowen.

Who - if anyone - could replace Martin Sorrell?
News
Apr 5, 2018
Jeremy Lee

Who - if anyone - could replace Martin Sorrell?

With Sir Martin Sorrell under internal investigation, who could take up his role if he leaves? Campaign identifies some possible runners and riders.

