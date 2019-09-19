THE WORK: England rugby heroes ask fans to be their 'armour' in spot for O2 by VCCP.
CMO of BBC Studios replaces Kelly Bennett, who announced departure in March.
'People' have said many things to the former WPP chief.
The men claim they were made redundant days after they expressed concern over comments a colleague made at a conference called Creative Equals.
UK and US activity was previously handled by Mcgarrybowen.
With Sir Martin Sorrell under internal investigation, who could take up his role if he leaves? Campaign identifies some possible runners and riders.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins