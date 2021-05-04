Advertising Digital Media News
Omar Oakes
5 hours ago

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

S4 Capital reports 71% y/y increase in organic revenue in Q1 2021 thanks to 'whopper' accounts, raises annual target.

Sorrell reveals 'firepower' for more S4 mergers

Sir Martin Sorrell’s S4 Capital has half a billion pounds in “firepower” to chase more company mergers, the former WPP chief’s digital marketing group has announced alongside its first-quarter earnings.

S4, the holding company behind MediaMonks and MightyHive, reported a 71% year-on-year increase in organic revenue (reported as “gross profit”) to £104m ($144m) for the first three months of 2021. This is a 33% increase on a like-for-like basis.

The two-year-old business, formed by executive chairman Sorrell after his acrimonious exit from WPP in 2018, is now targeting “even stronger” growth this year as the global economy bounces back from the Covid-19 pandemic.

S4 is targeting 30% organic revenue growth this year, up from a previous target of 25%. In 2020 the business posted 19.4% growth in organic revenue to £295m.

The company attributed its growth to two “whopper” account wins that began to have an impact on its balance sheet in March. S4 did not specify today which brands these were, but last year MightyHive won T-Mobile’s in-house digital media account and MediaMonks picked up BMW/Mini’s pan-European account.

Earlier this year Sorrell said S4 had five more “whoppers” that were “secure or in sight”. The company has a “20 squared” objective, which is to have 20 clients that each generate revenues of over $20m a year.

It is also keen to explore further “merger opportunities”, the company announced today, especially in "high-growth functional areas of the content and data and digital marketing practices". Sorrell has previously explained how S4 takeover targets should be regarded as “mergers” rather than “acquisitions”.

“We are prepared to leverage the company to around two times EBITDA and are preparing a bond issue to lock in our long-term debt capacity at attractive rates,” the company statement said.

“This, together with cash in hand and the 50:50 cash:equity merger structure we commonly use, will give us £500m of merger transaction firepower.”

Sorrell also relayed S4’s belief that offices will be occupied on average for three days a week, with more employees working from home and from longer distances. The pandemic has demonstrated that a more flexible, “hybrid” approach may be more effective, he added.

He explained: “This is particularly the case as we are probably at the beginning of further significant technological change, which will make distance working and living more effective. Office spaces will also be different. We will continue to consolidate our two practices in each city into one location, but the pattern of office layout may vary between spaces for clients, spaces for our people to work together and for our people to have privacy.”

S4 is “extremely optimistic” about its growth prospects this year and in 2022, Sorrell added, given the “huge global fiscal and monetary stimulus” that countries such as the US and UK have implemented in response to the pandemic.

However, he warned: “The chickens may well come home to roost in 2023, given the debt burden that most countries will have and the tax increases that will have to be implemented. But, digital marketing expenditure remains robust, even in a recession, as our results last year demonstrate, given its secular growth trend.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

1 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

2 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

3 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

5 WPP launches new global data consultancy Choreograph

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

6 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

7 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

8 UK digital agency Brainlabs bets on APAC

Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

9 Philips drops incumbent Dentsu from global agency review

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

10 WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash

Related Articles

'We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting shit done': S4C APAC CEO
Advertising
Jul 5, 2019
Faaez Samadi

'We’re rolling up our sleeves and getting shit ...

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018
Marketing
Apr 30, 2019
Claire Beale

S4 Capital paid Sir Martin Sorrell $180,000 in 2018

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'
Advertising
Nov 6, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real ...

Former WPP executive Scott Spirit rejoins Martin Sorrell at S4 Capital
Advertising
Jun 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

Former WPP executive Scott Spirit rejoins Martin ...

Just Published

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand
Digital
4 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why livestreaming may not be for every luxury brand

While ecommerce livestreaming is likely to see explosive growth at the lower end of the market, it may ultimately be less influential in driving luxury sales.

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India
Advertising
4 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

Havas eyes media agency acquisition in India

VIDEO: Rana Barua, CEO, Havas Group India, and Mohit Joshi, CEO, Havas Media Group India, discuss new business wins, acquisition plans, talent and more...

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage
Advertising
11 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign360 2021: Continuing coverage

Our editors share memorable quotes and other highlights from Campaign 360 2021, taking place May 4 through 6 at www.campaign360.asia.

Marketers in APAC are not ready for the privacy-first, post-cookie world
Advertising
12 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Marketers in APAC are not ready for the privacy-firs...

Today at Campaign360, Campaign Asia-Pacific, Forrester and the WFA reveal exclusive research findings on brand, publisher and agency readiness for a new privacy-first world in APAC.