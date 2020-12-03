Advertising Media Analysis Data News
New Business League: October 2020 report

Dentsu, Leo Burnett, PHD, OMD, VMLY&R, BBDO, MediaCom and Starcom are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy SK Magaic Malaysia, Shangahi Rongtai China project, Ti Cycles India 69.0 KFC Singapore 67.2 321
2 2 DDB J&J Australia, Farmlands New Zealand project 53.7 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 51.7 177
3 3 Wunderman Thompson Mengniu China, ALDI China project, TaiKang China project 37.8   36.8 206
4 4 Isobar China Resources project, iQiyi China project, KFC China project 34.2   33.9 146
5 5 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 25.9   25.8 34
6 6 Publicis Buick China project, CITIC China project, Diageo-Morton Cadet China project 25.6   24.8 136
7 9 Dentsu LG China project, Huawei China, Master Kong China 22.3 Harman - Jbl & Hk India 21.0 184
8 7 VMLY&R ESHR Thailand project, Asia Pulp & Paper-Paseo Indonesia project, Karakakoa Indonesia project 21.8 McDonald's Australia digital 18.8 125
9 10 BBDO Google Australia, iNova Pharmaceuticals Australia, Seafood Industry Australia 19.5 Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines  18.4 107
10 8  Leo Burnett VW China project, HBF Health Insurance Western Australia, AG&P India 19.1 7 Eleven Australia 18.0 123

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Mindshare Oppo (planning) China, L'Oreal Taiwan, China Sports Lottery China project 72.3 Nestle China 57.2 120
2 2 Wavemaker ZYBang China, Beijing Auto China, Zee Entertaiment Enterprises India  46.5 Westpac Australia 38.3 68
3 3 Carat McDonald's China Buying, Pandora China, Hilton China 41.1 Porsche Taiwan 35.8 164
4 4 Zenith Nestle Taiwan, DS Auto China, Pfizer Taiwan 38.9 Didi China 35.6 48
5 9 PHD  SVW China, Swisse Thailand, Taiwan Pay Taiwan 44.1 TikTok Global 26.7 76
6 5 MediaCom Monster China, Pandora Hong Kong, Smartfren Indonesia Digital 33.2 DS Auto China 26.3 82
7 7 dentsu X Nestle China, ByteDance China, Kuayue Express China 26.7 Axis Mutual Funds India 18.5 198
8 6 OMD Bank Jago Indonesia, ADIO Israel, Valda (Inova Pharma) Vietnam 26.0 McDonald's China (buying) 16.5 76
9 10 Starcom McDonald's Taiwan, Tencent China, Miele Australia 15.3 Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US) 11.1 49
10 8 WPP Unilever China 10.0   10.0 1

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS (October)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Dentsu LG project China
Dentsu Huawei China
M&C Saatchi Big W Australia
BBDO Google Australia
Cummins & Partners Energy Australia Australia
Ogilvy SK Magic Malaysia
Cummins & Partners Nufarm Australia
DDB J&J Australia
Cummins & Partners Klorane Australia
Publicis Buick project China

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS (October)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
PHD SVW China
Mindshare Oppo (planning) China
Wavemaker ZYBang China
dentsu X Nestle China
Carat McDonald's (buying) China
Spark Foundry Westpac Australia
Dentsu Red Star Heineken brands Global ex France
Mindshare L'Oreal Taiwan Taiwan
Starcom McDonald's Taiwan
Carat Pandora China

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.

