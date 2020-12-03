New Business League: October 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy SK Magaic Malaysia, Shangahi Rongtai China project, Ti Cycles India 69.0 KFC Singapore 67.2 321 2 2 DDB J&J Australia, Farmlands New Zealand project 53.7 Streets Blue Ribbon Australia 51.7 177 3 3 Wunderman Thompson Mengniu China, ALDI China project, TaiKang China project 37.8 36.8 206 4 4 Isobar China Resources project, iQiyi China project, KFC China project 34.2 33.9 146 5 5 Sapient Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project 25.9 25.8 34 6 6 Publicis Buick China project, CITIC China project, Diageo-Morton Cadet China project 25.6 24.8 136 7 ↑ 9 Dentsu LG China project, Huawei China, Master Kong China 22.3 Harman - Jbl & Hk India 21.0 184 8 ↓ 7 VMLY&R ESHR Thailand project, Asia Pulp & Paper-Paseo Indonesia project, Karakakoa Indonesia project 21.8 McDonald's Australia digital 18.8 125 9 ↑ 10 BBDO Google Australia, iNova Pharmaceuticals Australia, Seafood Industry Australia 19.5 Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines 18.4 107 10 ↓ 8 Leo Burnett VW China project, HBF Health Insurance Western Australia, AG&P India 19.1 7 Eleven Australia 18.0 123

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Mindshare Oppo (planning) China, L'Oreal Taiwan, China Sports Lottery China project 72.3 Nestle China 57.2 120 2 2 Wavemaker ZYBang China, Beijing Auto China, Zee Entertaiment Enterprises India 46.5 Westpac Australia 38.3 68 3 3 Carat McDonald's China Buying, Pandora China, Hilton China 41.1 Porsche Taiwan 35.8 164 4 4 Zenith Nestle Taiwan, DS Auto China, Pfizer Taiwan 38.9 Didi China 35.6 48 5 ↑ 9 PHD SVW China, Swisse Thailand, Taiwan Pay Taiwan 44.1 TikTok Global 26.7 76 6 ↓ 5 MediaCom Monster China, Pandora Hong Kong, Smartfren Indonesia Digital 33.2 DS Auto China 26.3 82 7 7 dentsu X Nestle China, ByteDance China, Kuayue Express China 26.7 Axis Mutual Funds India 18.5 198 8 ↓ 6 OMD Bank Jago Indonesia, ADIO Israel, Valda (Inova Pharma) Vietnam 26.0 McDonald's China (buying) 16.5 76 9 ↑ 10 Starcom McDonald's Taiwan, Tencent China, Miele Australia 15.3 Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US) 11.1 49 10 ↓ 8 WPP Unilever China 10.0 10.0 1

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS (October)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Dentsu LG project China Dentsu Huawei China M&C Saatchi Big W Australia BBDO Google Australia Cummins & Partners Energy Australia Australia Ogilvy SK Magic Malaysia Cummins & Partners Nufarm Australia DDB J&J Australia Cummins & Partners Klorane Australia Publicis Buick project China

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS (October)

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA PHD SVW China Mindshare Oppo (planning) China Wavemaker ZYBang China dentsu X Nestle China Carat McDonald's (buying) China Spark Foundry Westpac Australia Dentsu Red Star Heineken brands Global ex France Mindshare L'Oreal Taiwan Taiwan Starcom McDonald's Taiwan Carat Pandora China

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.