New Business League: October 2020 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|SK Magaic Malaysia, Shangahi Rongtai China project, Ti Cycles India
|69.0
|KFC Singapore
|67.2
|321
|2
|2
|DDB
|J&J Australia, Farmlands New Zealand project
|53.7
|Streets Blue Ribbon Australia
|51.7
|177
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|Mengniu China, ALDI China project, TaiKang China project
|37.8
|36.8
|206
|4
|4
|Isobar
|China Resources project, iQiyi China project, KFC China project
|34.2
|33.9
|146
|5
|5
|Sapient
|Mercedes-Benz China Project, Marriott China Project
|25.9
|25.8
|34
|6
|6
|Publicis
|Buick China project, CITIC China project, Diageo-Morton Cadet China project
|25.6
|24.8
|136
|7↑
|9
|Dentsu
|LG China project, Huawei China, Master Kong China
|22.3
|Harman - Jbl & Hk India
|21.0
|184
|8↓
|7
|VMLY&R
|ESHR Thailand project, Asia Pulp & Paper-Paseo Indonesia project, Karakakoa Indonesia project
|21.8
|McDonald's Australia digital
|18.8
|125
|9↑
|10
|BBDO
|Google Australia, iNova Pharmaceuticals Australia, Seafood Industry Australia
|19.5
|Pag-IBIG Fund Philippines
|18.4
|107
|10↓
|8
|Leo Burnett
|VW China project, HBF Health Insurance Western Australia, AG&P India
|19.1
|7 Eleven Australia
|18.0
|123
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Mindshare
|Oppo (planning) China, L'Oreal Taiwan, China Sports Lottery China project
|72.3
|Nestle China
|57.2
|120
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|ZYBang China, Beijing Auto China, Zee Entertaiment Enterprises India
|46.5
|Westpac Australia
|38.3
|68
|3
|3
|Carat
|McDonald's China Buying, Pandora China, Hilton China
|41.1
|Porsche Taiwan
|35.8
|164
|4
|4
|Zenith
|Nestle Taiwan, DS Auto China, Pfizer Taiwan
|38.9
|Didi China
|35.6
|48
|5↑
|9
|PHD
|SVW China, Swisse Thailand, Taiwan Pay Taiwan
|44.1
|TikTok Global
|26.7
|76
|6↓
|5
|MediaCom
|Monster China, Pandora Hong Kong, Smartfren Indonesia Digital
|33.2
|DS Auto China
|26.3
|82
|7
|7
|dentsu X
|Nestle China, ByteDance China, Kuayue Express China
|26.7
|Axis Mutual Funds India
|18.5
|198
|8↓
|6
|OMD
|Bank Jago Indonesia, ADIO Israel, Valda (Inova Pharma) Vietnam
|26.0
|McDonald's China (buying)
|16.5
|76
|9↑
|10
|Starcom
|McDonald's Taiwan, Tencent China, Miele Australia
|15.3
|Kraft Heinz Global (Non-US)
|11.1
|49
|10↓
|8
|WPP
|Unilever China
|10.0
|10.0
|1
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS (October)
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Dentsu
|LG project
|China
|Dentsu
|Huawei
|China
|M&C Saatchi
|Big W
|Australia
|BBDO
|Australia
|Cummins & Partners
|Energy Australia
|Australia
|Ogilvy
|SK Magic
|Malaysia
|Cummins & Partners
|Nufarm
|Australia
|DDB
|J&J
|Australia
|Cummins & Partners
|Klorane
|Australia
|Publicis
|Buick project
|China
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS (October)
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|PHD
|SVW
|China
|Mindshare
|Oppo (planning)
|China
|Wavemaker
|ZYBang
|China
|dentsu X
|Nestle
|China
|Carat
|McDonald's (buying)
|China
|Spark Foundry
|Westpac
|Australia
|Dentsu Red Star
|Heineken brands
|Global ex France
|Mindshare
|L'Oreal Taiwan
|Taiwan
|Starcom
|McDonald's
|Taiwan
|Carat
|Pandora
|China
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to greg@rthree.com.