APAC New Business League: July 2021 report

While the top of the creative ranking table remains unchanged, the media ranking has a new top dog in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Zenith, Wavemaker, Dentsu, OMD, Havas Worldwide, Carat, BBDO and MediaCom are among the agencies shifting positions.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy GIO insurance Australia, Hotels.com Korea, The Art of Living  India 78.9   78.9 420
2 2 Leo Burnett Budweiser China, Google Taiwan Project, Allergan Aesthetics Thailand Project 47.2 GIO insurance Australia 45.8 121
3 3 Wunderman Thompson University of Melbourne Australia, Abbott India Project, PMJ India Project 43.3   43.3 161
4 4 DDB Project X India Project, Bendon New Zealand Project, Wusu China Project 28.8   28.8 133
5 6 Dentsu Master Kong (KSF) China Project, Shiseido China Project , Glico Pocky China Project 24.3 United Airlines Global 23.3 83
6 8 Havas Worldwide Nivea Australia social, Tata UniStore Limited India Project 21.3   20.3 71
7 5 BBDO Mengniu Brand China, Fliggy  China, Bosch Refrigerator China Project 21.3   20.3 80
8 7 Digitas Allergan Aesthetics Thailand Project 15.3   15.3 32
9 10 McCann Worldgroup Centrum Australia, Furlenco India Project, Greenlam India 14.6   14.6 49
10 9 Grey Group TC Pharma Thailand, HKU China, E Learning China Project, Ooredoo Qatar 14.2   14.2 48

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 2 Wavemaker Beiersdorf (Planning) Global, L'Oreal Australia, Rivsea China Project 40.8 Campari Group Australia 38.1 82
2 1 Zenith Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Australia, Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China 34.6 Techcombank Vietnam 30.1 28
3 3 PHD Pepsico Australia, Dunamu Upbit Korea, Swisse Vitamins Australia  28.9 Brillon India 27.4 40
4 4 Publicis Media Stellantis Global 24.0   24.0 1
5 6 OMD Telkomsel Indonesia, Decathalon China, Belong Australia, Treadone India 21.5 Eastspring Thailand 19.6 50
6 5 Carat ByteDance China, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project 22.3 L'Oreal Australia 15.6 87
7 7 Initiative Gulf Western Oil Australia, PT Sinarmas Agro Indonesia, Insurance Australia Group Australia 14.3 Hamdard(Offline) India 12.9 39
8 13 MediaCom FiT China, Aqualite India, Ozone India, Bayer Consumer Health India, Febreze Korea 15.3 Breitling China 11.6 28
9 8 Universal McCann Brillon India, Henkel China, Sentosa Development Corporation Singapore 10.6   10.6 26
10 9 Havas Media VLCC India, Red Bull China, Ambuja Cement India 10.2 LBC Philippines 8.8 28

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Dentsu Master Kong (KSF) Project China
Dentsu Shiseido Project China
M&C Saatchi Group XL Aviata Indonesia
Leo Burnett Budweiser Project China
DDB Project X Project India
Archetype Asus Australia
Apparent DataRobot projects Australia
Ogilvy GIO insurance Australia
TBWA National Australia Bank Australia
Havas Worldwide Nivea (social) Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Wavemaker Beiersdorf (Planning) Global
Wavemaker L'Oreal Australia
Resolution Lg Electronics Inc Australia 
Mindshare China Merchant Bank China
PHD Pepsico Australia
OMD Telkomsel Indonesia
OMD Decathalon China
Wavemaker Rivsea Project China
PHD Dunamu Upbit Korea
PHD  GAP China

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

