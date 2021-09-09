APAC New Business League: July 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|GIO insurance Australia, Hotels.com Korea, The Art of Living India
|78.9
|78.9
|420
|2
|2
|Leo Burnett
|Budweiser China, Google Taiwan Project, Allergan Aesthetics Thailand Project
|47.2
|GIO insurance Australia
|45.8
|121
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|University of Melbourne Australia, Abbott India Project, PMJ India Project
|43.3
|43.3
|161
|4
|4
|DDB
|Project X India Project, Bendon New Zealand Project, Wusu China Project
|28.8
|28.8
|133
|5↑
|6
|Dentsu
|Master Kong (KSF) China Project, Shiseido China Project , Glico Pocky China Project
|24.3
|United Airlines Global
|23.3
|83
|6↑
|8
|Havas Worldwide
|Nivea Australia social, Tata UniStore Limited India Project
|21.3
|20.3
|71
|7↓
|5
|BBDO
|Mengniu Brand China, Fliggy China, Bosch Refrigerator China Project
|21.3
|20.3
|80
|8↓
|7
|Digitas
|Allergan Aesthetics Thailand Project
|15.3
|15.3
|32
|9↑
|10
|McCann Worldgroup
|Centrum Australia, Furlenco India Project, Greenlam India
|14.6
|14.6
|49
|10↓
|9
|Grey Group
|TC Pharma Thailand, HKU China, E Learning China Project, Ooredoo Qatar
|14.2
|14.2
|48
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1↑
|2
|Wavemaker
|Beiersdorf (Planning) Global, L'Oreal Australia, Rivsea China Project
|40.8
|Campari Group Australia
|38.1
|82
|2↓
|1
|Zenith
|Bundaberg Brewed Drinks Australia, Pet Culture Australia, BAIC China
|34.6
|Techcombank Vietnam
|30.1
|28
|3
|3
|PHD
|Pepsico Australia, Dunamu Upbit Korea, Swisse Vitamins Australia
|28.9
|Brillon India
|27.4
|40
|4
|4
|Publicis Media
|Stellantis Global
|24.0
|24.0
|1
|5↑
|6
|OMD
|Telkomsel Indonesia, Decathalon China, Belong Australia, Treadone India
|21.5
|Eastspring Thailand
|19.6
|50
|6↓
|5
|Carat
|ByteDance China, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project
|22.3
|L'Oreal Australia
|15.6
|87
|7
|7
|Initiative
|Gulf Western Oil Australia, PT Sinarmas Agro Indonesia, Insurance Australia Group Australia
|14.3
|Hamdard(Offline) India
|12.9
|39
|8↑
|13
|MediaCom
|FiT China, Aqualite India, Ozone India, Bayer Consumer Health India, Febreze Korea
|15.3
|Breitling China
|11.6
|28
|9↓
|8
|Universal McCann
|Brillon India, Henkel China, Sentosa Development Corporation Singapore
|10.6
|10.6
|26
|10↓
|9
|Havas Media
|VLCC India, Red Bull China, Ambuja Cement India
|10.2
|LBC Philippines
|8.8
|28
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Dentsu
|Master Kong (KSF) Project
|China
|Dentsu
|Shiseido Project
|China
|M&C Saatchi Group
|XL Aviata
|Indonesia
|Leo Burnett
|Budweiser Project
|China
|DDB
|Project X Project
|India
|Archetype
|Asus
|Australia
|Apparent
|DataRobot projects
|Australia
|Ogilvy
|GIO insurance
|Australia
|TBWA
|National Australia Bank
|Australia
|Havas Worldwide
|Nivea (social)
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Wavemaker
|Beiersdorf (Planning)
|Global
|Wavemaker
|L'Oreal
|Australia
|Resolution
|Lg Electronics Inc
|Australia
|Mindshare
|China Merchant Bank
|China
|PHD
|Pepsico
|Australia
|OMD
|Telkomsel
|Indonesia
|OMD
|Decathalon
|China
|Wavemaker
|Rivsea Project
|China
|PHD
|Dunamu Upbit
|Korea
|PHD
|GAP
|China
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].