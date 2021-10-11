Advertising Media Analysis Data News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

APAC New Business League: August 2021 report

Guess who's back on top of the media-agency ranking in R3's latest tally of APAC new business? See all the changes in the creative and media tables, plus the top 10 APAC wins.

APAC New Business League: August 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy Coca-Cola Hong Kong, Merz Aesthetics Hong Kong, Dalmia Cement India 84.8   84.3 459
2 2 Leo Burnett Daxing Airport China Project, Asiamiles Hong Kong Project, Wei Chuan Foods Taiwan Project 48.4 GIO insurance Australia 47.0 132
3 3 Wunderman Thompson RBL Bank India Project, Project Management Institute Singapore Project 46.9   46.9 180
4 4 DDB Pernod Ricard India, Carlsberg China Project, Hennessy Meal China Project  32.4   32.4 150
5 6 Dentsu PurCotton China, Honda Motor China Project 25.7 United Airlines Global 24.7 85
6 8 Havas Worldwide EMERITUS Institute of Management India, Heng An Group China Project, HUAWEI China 23.7   22.7 79
7 5 BBDO Carnival Cruise Line Australia, Ben & Jerry’s Australia 21.7   20.7 82
8 7 Digitas Unicharm Thailand Project, Allergan Aesthetics Thailand Project 15.8   15.8 36
9 10 McCann Worldgroup Adidas China Project, Zoetis Thailand Project, World Gold Council China Project 15.6   15.6 54
10 12 Publicis Honda China, HomePlus Korea Project, Ausnutria milk powder China Project 15.6   14.6 58

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS
1 35 Mindshare Unilever China, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam), Theory China 66.3 L'Oreal China 42.9 105
2 1 Wavemaker Journey Beyond travel Australia, Beiersdorf (Planning) Global, L'Oreal Australia 41.1 Campari Group Australia 38.1 83
3 3 PHD Unilever ANZ, HK,TW, Lotto NZ New Zealand, Energy Online New Zealand 36.9 Brillon India 35.5 46
4 5 OMD Citrix Global, Telkomsel Indonesia, Decathalon China, Belong Australia, Treadone India 33.8 Eastspring Thailand 31.7 72
5 2 Zenith Tata Group  India SEO,  AirAsia Berhad  India Analytics 35.0 Edrington Singapore 30.4 34
6 4 Publicis Media Stellantis Global 24.0   24.0 1
7 6 Carat Sisley China, ByteDance China, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project 23.4 L'Oreal Australia 16.8 88
8 7 Initiative Gulf Western Oil Australia, PT Sinarmas Agro Indonesia, Insurance Australia Group Australia 14.3 Hamdard(Offline) India 12.9 39
9 8 MediaCom Henkel Adhesives India, FiT China, Aqualite India, Ozone India, Bayer Consumer Health India, Febreze Korea 15.6 Breitling China 11.9 30
10 10 Havas Media Forevermark & De Beers Global, Domino's Pizza India, Swiggy Instamart India 12.9 LBC Philippines 11.5 37

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
TBWA NAB Australia
TBWA Gatorade Australia
Publicis Honda China
Wieden & Kennedy OPPO India
TBWA My Muscle Chef Australia
TBWA Cotton On Australia
Dentsu PurCotton China
DDB Pernod Ricard India
72andSunny MyDeal Australia
TBWA Pet Culture Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA
Mindshare Unilever APAC (exclude ANZ, HK, TW)
PHD Unilever ANZ, HK, TW
Carat Sisley China
dentsu X TCL Project China
Havas Media Domino's Pizza India
Spark Foundry Exinity APAC
OMD Telstra Corp Australia
Havas Media Swiggy Instamart India
Havas Media Forevermark & De Beers Global
OMD Chevron Australia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

3 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

4 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

7 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

8 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

9 Are you ready for the challenge of the Tiktok universe?

Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

10 Samsung, Sony, Tesla among the 'most hated' brands

Related Articles

APAC New Business League: July 2021 report
Advertising
Sep 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: July 2021 report

APAC New Business League: June 2021 report
Advertising
Aug 6, 2021
Staff Reporters

APAC New Business League: June 2021 report

New Business League: October 2020 report
Advertising
Dec 3, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: October 2020 report

New Business League: September 2020 report
Advertising
Nov 9, 2020
Staff Reporters

New Business League: September 2020 report

Just Published

With rising incomes and fewer places to spend, consumers are upgrading: Moët Hennessy India
Marketing
2 hours ago
Raahil Chopra

With rising incomes and fewer places to spend, ...

The marketing head of the luxury conglomerate in India talks to Campaign India about the shifting consumption habits that inspired its latest partnership with the home grown brand Svami.

Remembering David Kennedy: Adland legend passes at 82
Advertising
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Remembering David Kennedy: Adland legend passes at 82

The Wieden+Kennedy co-founder’s legacy has profoundly impacted adland and creativity.

Well-executed purposeful ads are ‘incredibly effective’, IPA research shows
Advertising
2 hours ago
Nicola Merrifield

Well-executed purposeful ads are ‘incredibly ...

Companies should not dismiss purposeful ads on the basis of those that do not perform well, warns expert.

PHD refreshes brand with audio visual focus
Advertising
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

PHD refreshes brand with audio visual focus

New logo and animation designed by Cosmo Jameson.