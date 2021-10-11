APAC New Business League: August 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy Coca-Cola Hong Kong, Merz Aesthetics Hong Kong, Dalmia Cement India 84.8 84.3 459 2 2 Leo Burnett Daxing Airport China Project, Asiamiles Hong Kong Project, Wei Chuan Foods Taiwan Project 48.4 GIO insurance Australia 47.0 132 3 3 Wunderman Thompson RBL Bank India Project, Project Management Institute Singapore Project 46.9 46.9 180 4 4 DDB Pernod Ricard India, Carlsberg China Project, Hennessy Meal China Project 32.4 32.4 150 5 ↑ 6 Dentsu PurCotton China, Honda Motor China Project 25.7 United Airlines Global 24.7 85 6 ↑ 8 Havas Worldwide EMERITUS Institute of Management India, Heng An Group China Project, HUAWEI China 23.7 22.7 79 7 ↓ 5 BBDO Carnival Cruise Line Australia, Ben & Jerry’s Australia 21.7 20.7 82 8 ↓ 7 Digitas Unicharm Thailand Project, Allergan Aesthetics Thailand Project 15.8 15.8 36 9 ↑ 10 McCann Worldgroup Adidas China Project, Zoetis Thailand Project, World Gold Council China Project 15.6 15.6 54 10 ↑ 12 Publicis Honda China, HomePlus Korea Project, Ausnutria milk powder China Project 15.6 14.6 58

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 ↑ 35 Mindshare Unilever China, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam), Theory China 66.3 L'Oreal China 42.9 105 2 ↓ 1 Wavemaker Journey Beyond travel Australia, Beiersdorf (Planning) Global, L'Oreal Australia 41.1 Campari Group Australia 38.1 83 3 3 PHD Unilever ANZ, HK,TW, Lotto NZ New Zealand, Energy Online New Zealand 36.9 Brillon India 35.5 46 4 ↑ 5 OMD Citrix Global, Telkomsel Indonesia, Decathalon China, Belong Australia, Treadone India 33.8 Eastspring Thailand 31.7 72 5 ↓ 2 Zenith Tata Group India SEO, AirAsia Berhad India Analytics 35.0 Edrington Singapore 30.4 34 6 ↓ 4 Publicis Media Stellantis Global 24.0 24.0 1 7 ↓ 6 Carat Sisley China, ByteDance China, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project 23.4 L'Oreal Australia 16.8 88 8 ↓ 7 Initiative Gulf Western Oil Australia, PT Sinarmas Agro Indonesia, Insurance Australia Group Australia 14.3 Hamdard(Offline) India 12.9 39 9 ↓ 8 MediaCom Henkel Adhesives India, FiT China, Aqualite India, Ozone India, Bayer Consumer Health India, Febreze Korea 15.6 Breitling China 11.9 30 10 10 Havas Media Forevermark & De Beers Global, Domino's Pizza India, Swiggy Instamart India 12.9 LBC Philippines 11.5 37

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA TBWA NAB Australia TBWA Gatorade Australia Publicis Honda China Wieden & Kennedy OPPO India TBWA My Muscle Chef Australia TBWA Cotton On Australia Dentsu PurCotton China DDB Pernod Ricard India 72andSunny MyDeal Australia TBWA Pet Culture Australia

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT AREA Mindshare Unilever APAC (exclude ANZ, HK, TW) PHD Unilever ANZ, HK, TW Carat Sisley China dentsu X TCL Project China Havas Media Domino's Pizza India Spark Foundry Exinity APAC OMD Telstra Corp Australia Havas Media Swiggy Instamart India Havas Media Forevermark & De Beers Global OMD Chevron Australia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].