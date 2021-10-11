APAC New Business League: August 2021 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|Coca-Cola Hong Kong, Merz Aesthetics Hong Kong, Dalmia Cement India
|84.8
|84.3
|459
|2
|2
|Leo Burnett
|Daxing Airport China Project, Asiamiles Hong Kong Project, Wei Chuan Foods Taiwan Project
|48.4
|GIO insurance Australia
|47.0
|132
|3
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|RBL Bank India Project, Project Management Institute Singapore Project
|46.9
|46.9
|180
|4
|4
|DDB
|Pernod Ricard India, Carlsberg China Project, Hennessy Meal China Project
|32.4
|32.4
|150
|5↑
|6
|Dentsu
|PurCotton China, Honda Motor China Project
|25.7
|United Airlines Global
|24.7
|85
|6↑
|8
|Havas Worldwide
|EMERITUS Institute of Management India, Heng An Group China Project, HUAWEI China
|23.7
|22.7
|79
|7↓
|5
|BBDO
|Carnival Cruise Line Australia, Ben & Jerry’s Australia
|21.7
|20.7
|82
|8↓
|7
|Digitas
|Unicharm Thailand Project, Allergan Aesthetics Thailand Project
|15.8
|15.8
|36
|9↑
|10
|McCann Worldgroup
|Adidas China Project, Zoetis Thailand Project, World Gold Council China Project
|15.6
|15.6
|54
|10↑
|12
|Publicis
|Honda China, HomePlus Korea Project, Ausnutria milk powder China Project
|15.6
|14.6
|58
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1↑
|35
|Mindshare
|Unilever China, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam), Theory China
|66.3
|L'Oreal China
|42.9
|105
|2↓
|1
|Wavemaker
|Journey Beyond travel Australia, Beiersdorf (Planning) Global, L'Oreal Australia
|41.1
|Campari Group Australia
|38.1
|83
|3
|3
|PHD
|Unilever ANZ, HK,TW, Lotto NZ New Zealand, Energy Online New Zealand
|36.9
|Brillon India
|35.5
|46
|4↑
|5
|OMD
|Citrix Global, Telkomsel Indonesia, Decathalon China, Belong Australia, Treadone India
|33.8
|Eastspring Thailand
|31.7
|72
|5↓
|2
|Zenith
|Tata Group India SEO, AirAsia Berhad India Analytics
|35.0
|Edrington Singapore
|30.4
|34
|6↓
|4
|Publicis Media
|Stellantis Global
|24.0
|24.0
|1
|7↓
|6
|Carat
|Sisley China, ByteDance China, Thai Health Promotion Foundation Thailand Project
|23.4
|L'Oreal Australia
|16.8
|88
|8↓
|7
|Initiative
|Gulf Western Oil Australia, PT Sinarmas Agro Indonesia, Insurance Australia Group Australia
|14.3
|Hamdard(Offline) India
|12.9
|39
|9↓
|8
|MediaCom
|Henkel Adhesives India, FiT China, Aqualite India, Ozone India, Bayer Consumer Health India, Febreze Korea
|15.6
|Breitling China
|11.9
|30
|10
|10
|Havas Media
|Forevermark & De Beers Global, Domino's Pizza India, Swiggy Instamart India
|12.9
|LBC Philippines
|11.5
|37
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|TBWA
|NAB
|Australia
|TBWA
|Gatorade
|Australia
|Publicis
|Honda
|China
|Wieden & Kennedy
|OPPO
|India
|TBWA
|My Muscle Chef
|Australia
|TBWA
|Cotton On
|Australia
|Dentsu
|PurCotton
|China
|DDB
|Pernod Ricard
|India
|72andSunny
|MyDeal
|Australia
|TBWA
|Pet Culture
|Australia
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|AREA
|Mindshare
|Unilever
|APAC (exclude ANZ, HK, TW)
|PHD
|Unilever
|ANZ, HK, TW
|Carat
|Sisley
|China
|dentsu X
|TCL Project
|China
|Havas Media
|Domino's Pizza
|India
|Spark Foundry
|Exinity
|APAC
|OMD
|Telstra Corp
|Australia
|Havas Media
|Swiggy Instamart
|India
|Havas Media
|Forevermark & De Beers
|Global
|OMD
|Chevron
|Australia
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].