wavemaker

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker

Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Aug 10, 2020
Gideon Spanier

GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down

Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.

Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez
Jun 30, 2020
Campaign India Team

Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez

The agency has been handling its media duties since 2018

Wavemaker doubles down on local-market focus in APAC
Apr 30, 2020
Staff Reporters

Wavemaker doubles down on local-market focus in APAC

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Wavemaker's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

APAC's COVID-19 recovery to look very different, market to market: Wavemaker
Apr 29, 2020
Staff Reporters

APAC's COVID-19 recovery to look very different, market to market: Wavemaker

While many in Asia-Pacific remain optimistic, 'new normal' confidence and behaviour varies greatly between markets and demographics.

Agency Report Card 2019: Wavemaker
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Wavemaker

Wavemaker sees 2019 as the first full year it was able to buckle down and focus on growth after two years of transitioning to its new identity. But was it successful?

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia