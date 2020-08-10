wavemaker
Ajit Varghese quits as global president of Wavemaker
Resigns after under 13 years spent in various roles in India, APAC and globally.
GroupM global investment chief Nick Theakstone expected to step down
Theakstone has spent nearly 20 years at the world’s biggest media-buying group.
Wavemaker wins ecommerce mandate for Mondelez
The agency has been handling its media duties since 2018
Wavemaker doubles down on local-market focus in APAC
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Wavemaker's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
APAC's COVID-19 recovery to look very different, market to market: Wavemaker
While many in Asia-Pacific remain optimistic, 'new normal' confidence and behaviour varies greatly between markets and demographics.
Agency Report Card 2019: Wavemaker
Wavemaker sees 2019 as the first full year it was able to buckle down and focus on growth after two years of transitioning to its new identity. But was it successful?
