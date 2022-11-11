Advertising Media Data News
Staff Reporters
Nov 11, 2022

APAC New Business League: September 2022 report

Dentsu, Wunderman Thompson, OMD and Dentsu X are among the agencies shifting positions in R3's latest tally of APAC new business. Plus, see the top 10 APAC wins.

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)    RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)           NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Ogilvy SC Johnson Global, Yadi China, HeYou Hospital China 67 Siemens Global 65.9 379
2 3 Wunderman Thompson KFC Corp Thailand, Johnson & Johnson (Philippines), Inc. Philippines, Unilever Japan 48.5   48.5 256
3 2 DDB Flipkart India, NextSense - Cochlear Australia, Skittles Australia 45.5   43.5 167
4 6 Dentsu MakeMyTrip India digital, Intel Demand Generation 2022 - Heroes Singapore Project 33.5   33.2 363
5 4 VMLY&R Bank of Ayudha Thailand Project  30.3   30.3 101
6 5 Havas Worldwide MTR branding projects Hong Kong, ViiV Healthcare Global, BurgerKing India, Stashfin India Project 23.3   23.3 58
7 7 BBDO Determinant  Apperal  China Project, Bosch Social Corporate  China Project 22.3 Aleve Global 19.8 90
8 8 McCann Worldgroup  Nikkei  Japan  Project, T.C. Pharmaceutical Thailand Project 17.7   17.7 84
9 9 M&C Saatchi Group Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB  Iraq 16.9   16.4 52
10 10 Saatchi & Saatchi Akasa Air India, Siemens Global, Medecins Sans Frontieres Australia 17.4   15.8 57

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK  LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)    RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)           NUMBER OF WINS
1 1 Zenith Berli Jucker Public Company Thailand Project, Homelane India, Huawei China Project 37.2   36.7 46
2 2 Wavemaker Mondelez APAC, Leapmotor China, Prada China, American Express China 36.6 Acko Life Insurance India 25.2 77
3 3 Starcom Lenovo Group China, GlaxoSmithKline Malaysia 23.3 Kering Group Thailand 22.8 37
4 4 Mindshare Foodpanda Hong Kong, DCH Auriga Hong Kong 63.4 PepsiCo China 22.4 160
5 5 PHD Bank Syariah indonesia, NZ Health Group New Zealand 19.5 Mailchimp Australia 17.4 41
6 8 OMD Bank Jago Syariah Indonesia, Twinnings Tea China 19.9 Flybuys Australia 16.1 69
7 6 Havas Media Hyundai Kia Philippines, LT Group Philippines, Trust Bank Singapore Singapore 15.2   15.2 44
8 7 Initiative EnergyAustralia Australia, Fitness & Lifestyle Group Australia, JobsDB Hong Kong 13.7 Carnival Corporation Australia 13.4 30
9 12 Dentsu X Korea Investment Korea Project, Kolmar B&H Korea Project, AEON Credit Service 11.7   11.6 152
10 11 MediaCom Bosch, Siemens China eCommerce, Duracell China Digital 12.3 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital  9.1 51

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT MARKET
Ogilvy SC Johnson Global
Wunderman Thompson KFC Corp Thailand
R/GA Sapporo Japan
DDB Flipkart India
Ogilvy Yadi China China
R/GA Samsung (x2) Singapore
McCann Worldgroup  Nikkei Project  Japan
FCB Max Life Insurance India
Dentsu MakeMyTrip digital India
Havas Worldwide MTR branding projects Hong Kong

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT MARKET
Wavemaker Prada China
Mediacom Bosch, Siemens eCommerce China
Initiative EnergyAustralia Australia
Havas Media Hyundai Kia Philippines
Havas Media LT Group Philippines
LS Digital USDC Global India
Wavemaker American Express China
OMD Bank Jago Syariah Indonesia
Havas Media Trust Bank Singapore Singapore
PHD Bank Syariah indonesia Indonesia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

