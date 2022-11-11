APAC New Business League: September 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Ogilvy SC Johnson Global, Yadi China, HeYou Hospital China 67 Siemens Global 65.9 379 ↑ 2 3 Wunderman Thompson KFC Corp Thailand, Johnson & Johnson (Philippines), Inc. Philippines, Unilever Japan 48.5 48.5 256 ↓ 3 2 DDB Flipkart India, NextSense - Cochlear Australia, Skittles Australia 45.5 43.5 167 ↑ 4 6 Dentsu MakeMyTrip India digital, Intel Demand Generation 2022 - Heroes Singapore Project 33.5 33.2 363 ↓ 5 4 VMLY&R Bank of Ayudha Thailand Project 30.3 30.3 101 ↓ 6 5 Havas Worldwide MTR branding projects Hong Kong, ViiV Healthcare Global, BurgerKing India, Stashfin India Project 23.3 23.3 58 7 7 BBDO Determinant Apperal China Project, Bosch Social Corporate China Project 22.3 Aleve Global 19.8 90 8 8 McCann Worldgroup Nikkei Japan Project, T.C. Pharmaceutical Thailand Project 17.7 17.7 84 9 9 M&C Saatchi Group Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB Iraq 16.9 16.4 52 10 10 Saatchi & Saatchi Akasa Air India, Siemens Global, Medecins Sans Frontieres Australia 17.4 15.8 57

MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE

RANK THIS MONTH RANK LAST MONTH AGENCY RECENT WINS ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m) RECENT LOSSES ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m) NUMBER OF WINS 1 1 Zenith Berli Jucker Public Company Thailand Project, Homelane India, Huawei China Project 37.2 36.7 46 2 2 Wavemaker Mondelez APAC, Leapmotor China, Prada China, American Express China 36.6 Acko Life Insurance India 25.2 77 3 3 Starcom Lenovo Group China, GlaxoSmithKline Malaysia 23.3 Kering Group Thailand 22.8 37 4 4 Mindshare Foodpanda Hong Kong, DCH Auriga Hong Kong 63.4 PepsiCo China 22.4 160 5 5 PHD Bank Syariah indonesia, NZ Health Group New Zealand 19.5 Mailchimp Australia 17.4 41 ↑ 6 8 OMD Bank Jago Syariah Indonesia, Twinnings Tea China 19.9 Flybuys Australia 16.1 69 ↓ 7 6 Havas Media Hyundai Kia Philippines, LT Group Philippines, Trust Bank Singapore Singapore 15.2 15.2 44 ↓ 8 7 Initiative EnergyAustralia Australia, Fitness & Lifestyle Group Australia, JobsDB Hong Kong 13.7 Carnival Corporation Australia 13.4 30 ↑ 9 12 Dentsu X Korea Investment Korea Project, Kolmar B&H Korea Project, AEON Credit Service 11.7 11.6 152 ↑ 10 11 MediaCom Bosch, Siemens China eCommerce, Duracell China Digital 12.3 Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital 9.1 51

TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT MARKET Ogilvy SC Johnson Global Wunderman Thompson KFC Corp Thailand R/GA Sapporo Japan DDB Flipkart India Ogilvy Yadi China China R/GA Samsung (x2) Singapore McCann Worldgroup Nikkei Project Japan FCB Max Life Insurance India Dentsu MakeMyTrip digital India Havas Worldwide MTR branding projects Hong Kong

TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS

AGENCY ACCOUNT MARKET Wavemaker Prada China Mediacom Bosch, Siemens eCommerce China Initiative EnergyAustralia Australia Havas Media Hyundai Kia Philippines Havas Media LT Group Philippines LS Digital USDC Global India Wavemaker American Express China OMD Bank Jago Syariah Indonesia Havas Media Trust Bank Singapore Singapore PHD Bank Syariah indonesia Indonesia

Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].