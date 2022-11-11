APAC New Business League: September 2022 report

CREATIVE AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Ogilvy
|SC Johnson Global, Yadi China, HeYou Hospital China
|67
|Siemens Global
|65.9
|379
|↑2
|3
|Wunderman Thompson
|KFC Corp Thailand, Johnson & Johnson (Philippines), Inc. Philippines, Unilever Japan
|48.5
|48.5
|256
|↓3
|2
|DDB
|Flipkart India, NextSense - Cochlear Australia, Skittles Australia
|45.5
|43.5
|167
|↑4
|6
|Dentsu
|MakeMyTrip India digital, Intel Demand Generation 2022 - Heroes Singapore Project
|33.5
|33.2
|363
|↓5
|4
|VMLY&R
|Bank of Ayudha Thailand Project
|30.3
|30.3
|101
|↓6
|5
|Havas Worldwide
|MTR branding projects Hong Kong, ViiV Healthcare Global, BurgerKing India, Stashfin India Project
|23.3
|23.3
|58
|7
|7
|BBDO
|Determinant Apperal China Project, Bosch Social Corporate China Project
|22.3
|Aleve Global
|19.8
|90
|8
|8
|McCann Worldgroup
|Nikkei Japan Project, T.C. Pharmaceutical Thailand Project
|17.7
|17.7
|84
|9
|9
|M&C Saatchi Group
|Jimmy Brings Australia Project, AUIB Iraq
|16.9
|16.4
|52
|10
|10
|Saatchi & Saatchi
|Akasa Air India, Siemens Global, Medecins Sans Frontieres Australia
|17.4
|15.8
|57
MEDIA AGENCY PERFORMANCE LEAGUE
|RANK THIS MONTH
|RANK LAST MONTH
|AGENCY
|RECENT WINS
|ESTIMATED YTD WIN REVENUE (US$m)
|RECENT LOSSES
|ESTIMATED OVERALL YTD REVENUE (US$m)
|NUMBER OF WINS
|1
|1
|Zenith
|Berli Jucker Public Company Thailand Project, Homelane India, Huawei China Project
|37.2
|36.7
|46
|2
|2
|Wavemaker
|Mondelez APAC, Leapmotor China, Prada China, American Express China
|36.6
|Acko Life Insurance India
|25.2
|77
|3
|3
|Starcom
|Lenovo Group China, GlaxoSmithKline Malaysia
|23.3
|Kering Group Thailand
|22.8
|37
|4
|4
|Mindshare
|Foodpanda Hong Kong, DCH Auriga Hong Kong
|63.4
|PepsiCo China
|22.4
|160
|5
|5
|PHD
|Bank Syariah indonesia, NZ Health Group New Zealand
|19.5
|Mailchimp Australia
|17.4
|41
|↑6
|8
|OMD
|Bank Jago Syariah Indonesia, Twinnings Tea China
|19.9
|Flybuys Australia
|16.1
|69
|↓7
|6
|Havas Media
|Hyundai Kia Philippines, LT Group Philippines, Trust Bank Singapore Singapore
|15.2
|15.2
|44
|↓8
|7
|Initiative
|EnergyAustralia Australia, Fitness & Lifestyle Group Australia, JobsDB Hong Kong
|13.7
|Carnival Corporation Australia
|13.4
|30
|↑9
|12
|Dentsu X
|Korea Investment Korea Project, Kolmar B&H Korea Project, AEON Credit Service
|11.7
|11.6
|152
|↑10
|11
|MediaCom
|Bosch, Siemens China eCommerce, Duracell China Digital
|12.3
|Pizza Hut Indonesia Digital
|9.1
|51
TOP 10 APAC CREATIVE WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|MARKET
|Ogilvy
|SC Johnson
|Global
|Wunderman Thompson
|KFC Corp
|Thailand
|R/GA
|Sapporo
|Japan
|DDB
|Flipkart
|India
|Ogilvy
|Yadi China
|China
|R/GA
|Samsung (x2)
|Singapore
|McCann Worldgroup
|Nikkei Project
|Japan
|FCB
|Max Life Insurance
|India
|Dentsu
|MakeMyTrip digital
|India
|Havas Worldwide
|MTR branding projects
|Hong Kong
TOP 10 APAC MEDIA WINS
|AGENCY
|ACCOUNT
|MARKET
|Wavemaker
|Prada
|China
|Mediacom
|Bosch, Siemens eCommerce
|China
|Initiative
|EnergyAustralia
|Australia
|Havas Media
|Hyundai Kia
|Philippines
|Havas Media
|LT Group
|Philippines
|LS Digital
|USDC Global
|India
|Wavemaker
|American Express
|China
|OMD
|Bank Jago Syariah
|Indonesia
|Havas Media
|Trust Bank Singapore
|Singapore
|PHD
|Bank Syariah indonesia
|Indonesia
Methodology: The New Business League has been compiled with the assistance of R3. Data from a number of multi-national agencies is collected and collated on a monthly basis and the collated data is balanced against client estimates, Nielsen ADEX, discounted to appropriate levels and then converted to a revenue estimate by R3. Please note that R3 does not audit the data provided by the agencies or the published results. All comments and queries should be sent to [email protected].