phd
Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.
Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.
WPP wins Unilever media duties in China
Mindshare and PHD have wrestled for the account for years, but Unilever now says it prefers to work with holding companies over individual agencies.
How did challenger agency PHD face up to its own challenges?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See PHD's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: PHD
PHD focused on its media planning and investment expertise, but aside from some notable wins made few bold strokes, despite its 'challenger' ethos.
OMD and PHD reopen after coronavirus scare
London and Sydney offices are once again open to employees and clients.
