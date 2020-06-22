phd

Kraft Heinz shortlists four agencies in global media review
Jun 22, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Industry pitch activity remains 'healthy', despite Covid-19, analysts say.

Debating the merits of a short or long marketing strategy in this climate
Jun 3, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

CAMPAIGN CONNECT: Slashed budgets and the compulsion to keep the lights on may deter lengthy brand-building plans from marketers, despite their importance.

WPP wins Unilever media duties in China
May 5, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

Mindshare and PHD have wrestled for the account for years, but Unilever now says it prefers to work with holding companies over individual agencies.

How did challenger agency PHD face up to its own challenges?
Mar 31, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See PHD's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: PHD
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

PHD focused on its media planning and investment expertise, but aside from some notable wins made few bold strokes, despite its 'challenger' ethos.

OMD and PHD reopen after coronavirus scare
Mar 2, 2020
Omar Oakes

London and Sydney offices are once again open to employees and clients.

