Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast
May 25, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast

David Jessop will co-chair the creative line of business along with Simone Tam, CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen Group Hong Kong.

Isobar's innovations dance to their own beat
Apr 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

Isobar's innovations dance to their own beat

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Isobar's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

Agency Report Card 2019: Isobar
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Isobar

Isobar overcame much of the 2019 turmoil at Dentsu Aegis Network by quietly focusing on innovation and consulting projects for clients.

Isobar China exec joins Leo Digital
Jan 3, 2020
Cindy Gu

Isobar China exec joins Leo Digital

Alvin Huang, former Isobar China Group CEO, most recently served as chief commerce officer.

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019
Dec 8, 2019
Campaign India Team

WATCH: Highlights from Campaign South Asia AOY 2019

The event was held on 3 December in Mumbai

Isobar rolls out global in-housing service
Oct 22, 2019
Omar Oakes

Isobar rolls out global in-housing service

'Hysteria over in-housing has reached fever pitch,' Dentsu agency warns.

