Isobar HK names CEO in continuing DAN recast
David Jessop will co-chair the creative line of business along with Simone Tam, CEO of Dentsumcgarrybowen Group Hong Kong.
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Isobar's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Isobar
Isobar overcame much of the 2019 turmoil at Dentsu Aegis Network by quietly focusing on innovation and consulting projects for clients.
Isobar China exec joins Leo Digital
Alvin Huang, former Isobar China Group CEO, most recently served as chief commerce officer.
Isobar rolls out global in-housing service
'Hysteria over in-housing has reached fever pitch,' Dentsu agency warns.
