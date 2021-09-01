Advertising Media News
Staff Reporters
3 hours ago

Cindy Lee promoted to president of Isobar China

CEO Tammy Sheu will now focus on broader responsibilities as COO of the Creative Service Line.

Cindy Lee promoted to president of Isobar China

Isobar China has shaken up its leadership structure, promoting Cindy Lee from managing partner to brand president to oversee all of the agency's operations in China and drive business growth, effective immediately.  The move frees up Isobar Group CEO Tammy Sheu to shift her focus on her broader responsibilities as chief operating officer of Dentsu China's creative service line. 

As CEO, Sheu had led the agency's simplification around delivering integrated tech-enabled solutions. Now Lee's mission will be to continue Isobar’s evolution as a creative experience agency, building its offerings around Strategy and Innovation, Brand Design, Creative Commerce and Content, aiming to cultivate a unique culture and talent.

"Cindy has consistently delivered transformative solutions and innovative experiences for Isobar's most prestigious clients for several years. She is passionate about brands, creativity and experience-led transformation. I cannot think of a better leader to build our success in China and take Isobar to new heights," said her direct report, Keita Ishikawa, CEO of Dentsu China’s Creative Service Line.

Before joining Isobar in 2017, Lee serviced clients at digital agency Trio and played a pivotal role in the Trio-Isobar integration. Since then, Lee has served Isobar's most important clients, including YUM China, Danone, Hershey, GSK, and Kang Shi Fu Noodles. In 2017 Lee won Campaign Agency of the Year's Greater China Account Person of the Year award. 

"It is an honour to lead Isobar China into the future," Lee said. "I am looking forward to expanding our capabilities and strengthen our culture at Isobar. Together with our exceptional talent, we will continue to help our clients grow and achieve meaningful connection with their consumers." she said.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

2 Accused of harassment, Gigil co-founder files libel complaint

Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

3 Jackie Chan does his own stunts for Shopee

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

4 Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller

How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

5 How reuse of ice cream tubs became a branding opportunity for Pepsi

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

7 A peek into the metaverse: How to prevent a virtual world from becoming a dystopian nightmare

Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

8 Tag acquires digital agency MoniMedia

NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

9 NBCUniversal to shake up measurement provider roster

Campaign asks: Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?

10 Would you take a salary sacrifice to work from home full-time?

Related Articles

Dentsu Australia merges Isobar under Merkle and BWM
Digital
Jun 21, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Australia merges Isobar under Merkle and BWM

Dentsu Malaysia to merge Lemonade into Isobar
Advertising
Mar 11, 2021
Staff Reporters

Dentsu Malaysia to merge Lemonade into Isobar

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar

Will Isobar recapture its creative-technical mojo?
Advertising
Feb 10, 2021
Staff Reporters

Will Isobar recapture its creative-technical mojo?

Just Published

Visa aims to clarify global breadth of its role in refresh
Marketing
2 hours ago
Sara Nelson

Visa aims to clarify global breadth of its role in ...

The brand wants to underline its credentials as a trusted platform to allow more people to engage with the digital economy.

Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global media account
Media
2 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Diamond company De Beers appoints Havas to global ...

The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Online to offline: How India's adland is prepping for its ‘work from office’ comeback
Advertising
2 hours ago
Eularie Saldanha

Online to offline: How India's adland is prepping ...

Industry leaders elaborate on steps taken before welcoming employees back to the office

Lowe Lintas appoints Kedar Teny as CEO
Advertising
2 hours ago
Campaign India Team

Lowe Lintas appoints Kedar Teny as CEO

The former country head of visual discovery platform Avataar.me has also worked for Airtel, Hindustan Unilever, McDonald’s and Sony Entertainment.