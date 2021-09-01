Cindy Lee promoted to president of Isobar China

Isobar China has shaken up its leadership structure, promoting Cindy Lee from managing partner to brand president to oversee all of the agency's operations in China and drive business growth, effective immediately. The move frees up Isobar Group CEO Tammy Sheu to shift her focus on her broader responsibilities as chief operating officer of Dentsu China's creative service line.

As CEO, Sheu had led the agency's simplification around delivering integrated tech-enabled solutions. Now Lee's mission will be to continue Isobar’s evolution as a creative experience agency, building its offerings around Strategy and Innovation, Brand Design, Creative Commerce and Content, aiming to cultivate a unique culture and talent.

"Cindy has consistently delivered transformative solutions and innovative experiences for Isobar's most prestigious clients for several years. She is passionate about brands, creativity and experience-led transformation. I cannot think of a better leader to build our success in China and take Isobar to new heights," said her direct report, Keita Ishikawa, CEO of Dentsu China’s Creative Service Line.

Before joining Isobar in 2017, Lee serviced clients at digital agency Trio and played a pivotal role in the Trio-Isobar integration. Since then, Lee has served Isobar's most important clients, including YUM China, Danone, Hershey, GSK, and Kang Shi Fu Noodles. In 2017 Lee won Campaign Agency of the Year's Greater China Account Person of the Year award.

"It is an honour to lead Isobar China into the future," Lee said. "I am looking forward to expanding our capabilities and strengthen our culture at Isobar. Together with our exceptional talent, we will continue to help our clients grow and achieve meaningful connection with their consumers." she said.