Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

As Isobar’s focus evolves, how is growth affected?

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The Dentsu agency continues to hunt for a sense of identity, with its focus in 2021 on building out its brand-experience credentials. But how did business fare?

As Isobar’s focus evolves, how is growth affected?

As Dentsu reshapes its bloated operations and slashes the number of agencies from 160 to just six, Isobar, the network’s customer experience shop has been an important beneficiary globally and in APAC. Isobar absorbed a range of different businesses: Accordant in Australia in January 2021, Lemonade in Malaysia in March and Watconsult and Perfect Relations in India.

Meanwhile it cleaved out some enterprise-tech capabilities, which moved to B2B-focused Merkle, and instead added muscle to its own skills around innovation and experience technology. Isobar also tweaked its focus in 2021 to focus on emerging opportunities around gaming engines and virtual identities as it has sought to be at the forefront of rapidly changing and digitising shifts in CXM.

How did we grade Isobar? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

1 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

2 Luxury brands deliver fresh vegetables in Shanghai

Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

3 Publicis shuffles leadership in Vietnam

Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

4 Unilever oral-care brand asks couples to get married in the metaverse

Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

5 Publicis drinks in PepsiCo China media win

Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

6 Mastercard appoints Julie Nestor as chief marketer in Asia Pacific

Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

7 Independents, unlimited: Agency leaders see only upsides

Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

8 Have to acknowledge the fact that people don't stay in agencies forever: VMLY&R India's new CEO

PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

9 PepsiCo India ends association with WPP after 30 years

The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

10 The winning secrets of #BestOfTweets, live from the arena

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: Isobar
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Isobar

Dentsu springs back to life, but APAC lags
Analysis
Mar 31, 2022
Staff Reporters

Dentsu springs back to life, but APAC lags

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks
Advertising
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo

Just Published

Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign
Advertising
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Micro-doors open up career doors in university campaign

INSPIRATION STATION: This set of installations by VMLY&R Australia for Bond University is an unexpected way to get people interested in university courses.

Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with the ocean
Advertising
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Shunsuke Kakinami on being one with ...

The ECD at McCann Health Japan gushes about his passion for surfing and the ocean as a metaphor for handling the unpredictable motions of life.

Cheil Worldwide creates Cheil Connec+ to boost agility
Advertising
8 hours ago
Gurjit Degun

Cheil Worldwide creates Cheil Connec+ to boost agility

The global offering will be led by Ian Millner.

Playable ads rise above other formats in mobile advertising: study
Digital
9 hours ago
Matthew Keegan

Playable ads rise above other formats in mobile ...

Liftoff’s annual Mobile Ad Creative Report shows Android coming in 2x less expensive than iOS, with playable ads being the most affordable across gaming formats.