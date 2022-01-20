arc2021

Uneven implementation of sustainability efforts across APAC agencies in 2021
16 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Uneven implementation of sustainability efforts across APAC agencies in 2021

AGENCY REPORT CARD ANALYSIS: Industry leaders across the 41 agencies we reviewed agreed the topic was atop their agenda, but their implantation of practices and solutions varied.

Grey areas continue to linger amid elusive merger
17 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Grey areas continue to linger amid elusive merger

AGENCY REPORT CARD: We are starting to wonder if Grey’s monumental merger with sister agency AKQA even happened, or whether we imagined it all.

Essence remains a potential world-beater
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Essence remains a potential world-beater

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The GroupM media agency has a well-deserved reputation for technical strength, leads on DEI, and made some strong moves in 2021. Did this translate to a higher grade?

Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Japan's second-biggest agency group turned in a solid recovery-year performance in 2021 and continues to put many irons into the fire. But one key area remains an issue.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

1 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Singtel names new creative lead agency

4 Singtel names new creative lead agency

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

5 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

6 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

7 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

9 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

10 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign