Advertising Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Publicis Creative defends agency brands under unified P&L

AGENCY REPORT CARD: With the consolidation of its creative agency brands under the leadership of Natalie Lam, this supergroup is unlike any other in the industry.

Publicis Creative defends agency brands under unified P&L

Publicis enjoys singing to the tune of its ‘Power of One’ song, the one that consolidates revenue of all agencies in its network. This means that the lines between BBH, Publicis Worldwide, Leo Burnett, and Saatchi & Saatchi are increasingly blurry.

Not too blurry though, as the group emphasises that it has no intention of collapsing its creative agency brands. Instead, in 2021, it focused on carving a differentiator for each brand to ensure that they had a clear growth strategy and were being handed the right clients. But are these differentiating factors clear enough, or is the group struggling to define its creative strengths? 

What was Publicis Creative’s overall grade? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores for business; innovation; DEI and sustainability; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

1 Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

3 Publicis defends Singapore whole of government master media agency account

WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

4 WPP to merge MediaCom and Essence in radical GroupM restructure

How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

5 How are agencies managing the expat talent exodus?

Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

6 Ikea proposes playtime to improve mental wellbeing

OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

7 OMD hires Charlotte Lee from Mindshare as new APAC CEO

Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

8 Google’s APAC head of privacy on how marketers can gear up

Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

9 Former P&G and Diageo marketer joins Sephora

Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

10 Kyoko Matsushita named CEO of WPP Japan

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: Publicis Creative
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Publicis Creative

Agency Report Card 2021: Publicis Media
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Publicis Media

Publicis Media makes a leap
Analysis
Apr 1, 2022
Staff Reporters

Publicis Media makes a leap

Dentsu springs back to life, but APAC lags
Analysis
Mar 31, 2022
Staff Reporters

Dentsu springs back to life, but APAC lags

Just Published

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply chain constraints
Digital
8 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

Apple faces up to $8 billion in losses from supply ...

Despite strong numbers for this quarter, the iPhone maker forecasts growing supply chain pains for its gear and components.

How the year’s best Raya ad was made
Advertising
9 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

How the year’s best Raya ad was made

The founders of Layar Lucida on challenging Raya ad tropes, their favourite Raya campaigns of yesteryear, and what late legend Yasmin Ahmad means to them as young Malay women.

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon
News
11 hours ago
Rahul Sachitanand

As pandemic gains dry up, frugal times ahead for Amazon

Ad sales growth, along with two years of Covid-fuelled ecommerce growth is slowing, shifting the global online retailer's focus toward cost efficiencies.