WFH means longer, ‘rollercoaster’ days, but no drop in job satisfaction
Yet job satisfaction remains high, according to an employee survey by US agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.
Three post-pandemic Gen Z behaviour trends to watch
How are young people adapting to the post-Covid world?
Asia-Pacific youth more hopeful amid COVID-19, but less trusting of others
Young people in APAC are leaning on humour and inspirational stories to get them through the pandemic, but are less trusting than their counterparts in other regions that everyone is doing their part.
Here's how young people around the world really feel about COVID-19
An in-depth study by VICE reveals there is a split in what Gen Z and Millennials are concerned about the most.
Millennials want brands to communicate more during COVID-19 crisis, study finds
Trust in government is low, but the jury is still out on how millennials view brands right now.
China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: Wavemaker research
Chinese consumers remain hopeful, are still spending money, and are ready to spend more as soon as they're released from the COVID-19 lockdown, according to fresh research from Wavemaker.
