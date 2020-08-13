research

WFH means longer, ‘rollercoaster’ days, but no drop in job satisfaction
Aug 13, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Yet job satisfaction remains high, according to an employee survey by US agency Goodby Silverstein & Partners.

Three post-pandemic Gen Z behaviour trends to watch
Jul 28, 2020
Kian Bakhtiari

How are young people adapting to the post-Covid world?

Asia-Pacific youth more hopeful amid COVID-19, but less trusting of others
Apr 21, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Young people in APAC are leaning on humour and inspirational stories to get them through the pandemic, but are less trusting than their counterparts in other regions that everyone is doing their part.

Here's how young people around the world really feel about COVID-19
Apr 21, 2020
Oliver McAteer

An in-depth study by VICE reveals there is a split in what Gen Z and Millennials are concerned about the most.

Millennials want brands to communicate more during COVID-19 crisis, study finds
Apr 2, 2020
Michael Heusner

Trust in government is low, but the jury is still out on how millennials view brands right now.

China's consumer optimism persists amid outbreak: Wavemaker research
Feb 26, 2020
Staff Reporters

Chinese consumers remain hopeful, are still spending money, and are ready to spend more as soon as they're released from the COVID-19 lockdown, according to fresh research from Wavemaker.

