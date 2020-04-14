agency report cards

Holding company revenue rankings: 2019
Apr 14, 2020
Staff Reporters

Holding company revenue rankings: 2019

MEMBERS ONLY: Following our Agency Report Card feature for 2019, we present R3's ranking of holding companies by full-year APAC revenue.

Agency Report Cards arrive tomorrow
Mar 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Cards arrive tomorrow

Grades for 43 Asia-Pacific agency networks will be handed out, along with in-depth reports. Be sure your membership is in place to see them.

Don't miss out on Campaign's crucial March issue
Jan 23, 2019
Staff Reporters

Don't miss out on Campaign's crucial March issue

Upcoming print magazine will feature annual Agency Report Cards and family tree chart while diving into how media agencies really provide value, KOL marketing challenges and more.

Agency Report Card 2017: Holding companies ranked by revenue
Mar 26, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2017: Holding companies ranked by revenue

As part of our Agency Report Card feature for 2017, we present R3's ranking of holding companies by full-year APAC revenue.

Agency Report Card 2017: Cheil
Mar 19, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2017: Cheil

We assess Cheil's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.

Agency Report Card 2017: Dentsu
Mar 19, 2018
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2017: Dentsu

We assess Dentsu's 2017 performance in APAC, based on its business results, its innovation and initiatives, its work and awards and its people and leadership.

