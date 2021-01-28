evaluation

Agency Report Cards 2020: We grade 39 APAC agency networks
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Asia-Pacific presents its 18th annual evaluation of APAC agency networks, based on their 2020 business performance, innovation, creative output, awards, staff development, diversity and leadership.

Agency Report Card 2020: DDB
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

DDB handled the pandemic ably and its dogged pursuit of pitches paid off in strong new business performance. But concerns about a lack of innovation and the network’s hard driving culture remain.

Agency Report Card 2020: FCB
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Content to operate as connected but fairly independent offices, FCB made some forward progress despite the challenges of 2020.

Agency Report Card 2020: Initiative
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

The Mediabrands agency chose to focus on protecting its people and existing clients in a tumultuous year. How did this approach impact its 2020 performance and its ongoing development?

Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

2020 validated Isobar's technical chops, especially with ecommerce, and the agency returned to form in terms of new business. But has it lost a step when it comes to melding creativity with technology?

Agency Report Card 2020: MediaMonks
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

A somewhat reluctant newcomer to Agency Report Cards because it doesn't consider itself an agency, MediaMonks is nonetheless competing for business and growing rapidly in APAC.

