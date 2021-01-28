advertising agencies
Ad agencies will resolve their identity crisis
Creative agencies are in a state of flux but they will emerge stronger, albeit perhaps in a different guise, because the role of creativity itself remains paramount.
Moray MacLennan: 'It's been incredibly difficult but people can see light at the end of the tunnel'
Having been at Saatchi agencies for more than 35 years, MacLennan has waited a long time for the top job. Now, as CEO of M&C Saatchi, he faces the huge challenge of re-establishing a business that was already marred by an accounting scandal when the global pandemic blindsided the industry.
Agency Report Card 2020: DDB
DDB handled the pandemic ably and its dogged pursuit of pitches paid off in strong new business performance. But concerns about a lack of innovation and the network’s hard driving culture remain.
Agency Report Card 2020: FCB
Content to operate as connected but fairly independent offices, FCB made some forward progress despite the challenges of 2020.
Agency Report Card 2020: Initiative
The Mediabrands agency chose to focus on protecting its people and existing clients in a tumultuous year. How did this approach impact its 2020 performance and its ongoing development?
Agency Report Card 2020: Isobar
2020 validated Isobar's technical chops, especially with ecommerce, and the agency returned to form in terms of new business. But has it lost a step when it comes to melding creativity with technology?
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins