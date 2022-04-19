Digital Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Digitas cashes in on versatility

AGENCY REPORT CARD: The ‘all-purpose’ agency delivers a promising proposition in Publicis’ band of networks. But can it shine outside the shadow of its parent company?

In just half a year of leading the region, newly appointed APAC CEO Adrian Farouk is already running at full speed. Digitas may not match the scale of McCann or other firms in the group, but its jack-of-all-trades potential is an attractive proposition for senior leaders including Publicis’ chief creative officer (CCO) Natalie Lam.  But does its uniquely versatile model dilute or differentiate the brand?

What was Digitas’ overall grade? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores for business; innovation; DEI and sustainability; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

