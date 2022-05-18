News
BBDO's ups and downs stabilises in 2021

AGENCY REPORT CARD: After a tough year of office closures, BBDO overturned its struggles and finished 2021 with double-digit growth while making compelling pieces of work in many markets.

In 2021, BBDO did not sweep award shows but still believes in its work and retains considerable creative DNA. By focusing on clients, people and new business, it delivered a better year of business success, led by a critical win for Mercedes-Benz. Nonetheless, the wounds of 2020 are still visible as BBDO has had to rely heavily on China in 2021 for business, Australia and New Zealand for creativity and India for a bit of both, while the rest of the region still needs to improve its game. Investing in fast-turnaround content has been a calculated and probably necessary decision, but getting into that game to support commerce requires more investment in innovation and technology than what we’ve seen so far.

How did we grade BBDO? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

