BBDO's ups and downs stabilises in 2021

In 2021, BBDO did not sweep award shows but still believes in its work and retains considerable creative DNA. By focusing on clients, people and new business, it delivered a better year of business success, led by a critical win for Mercedes-Benz. Nonetheless, the wounds of 2020 are still visible as BBDO has had to rely heavily on China in 2021 for business, Australia and New Zealand for creativity and India for a bit of both, while the rest of the region still needs to improve its game. Investing in fast-turnaround content has been a calculated and probably necessary decision, but getting into that game to support commerce requires more investment in innovation and technology than what we’ve seen so far.

