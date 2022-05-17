News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Digital-savvy AKQA faces identity crisis

AGENCY REPORT CARD: AKQA maintains high scores in terms of CX, experience design, vision, client co-innovation for four years. Yet, it stays mum on its integration with Grey.

Strategic design and innovation company AKQA continued to change shape in APAC in 2021 as it swallowed additional media capabilities and then shed them a few months later. This is on top of its global merger with creative network Grey which we’re told is still ongoing, although we see no evidence of how the integration has panned out in APAC. Nonetheless, the work that shone through for AKQA in 2021 displayed its tech prowess.

How did the agency help more clients with more profound and innovative brand transformation? What did AKQA do to win more clients in many markets? How did AKQA drive up the development of DEI and sustainability internally and for clients?

How did we grade AKQA? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

