ADK Group’s aggressive digital drive

While traditional advertising continues to account for a majority of Bain Capital-owned ADK Group’s revenue, the network spent much of 2021 going digital. If its home-based business in Japan has been relatively slow to make the shift, its overseas business across Southeast Asia and China has been faster to morph. And as the pandemic coursed into its third year, ADK focused its energies on three areas: mass-marketing, D2C marketing services and customer experiences through full-funnel marketing.

How did we grade ADK? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.