mccann
Punk wellness: Chinese healthcare marketing targets anxious youth
Young Chinese are becoming the main target for healthcare products and brands need fun ways to communicate.
Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows
TOP OF THE CHARTS: People in Asian markets remain more worried about COVID-19 than the global average, according to the latest research from McCann's Truth Central unit.
McCann veteran Yupin Muntzing joins VMLY&R Thailand as CEO
Chief creative Trong Tantivejakul has been acting as interim CEO since the December departure of previous CEO Ketchayong Skowratananont.
Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.
McCann is closed today, to reflect on race
'As a company there is more that we must do internally and we will,' says McCann WorldGroup CEO to staff.
Did investing in people pay off in McCann's product?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See McCann Worldgroup's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
