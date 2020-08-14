mccann

Punk wellness: Chinese healthcare marketing targets anxious youth
Aug 14, 2020
Carol Huang

Young Chinese are becoming the main target for healthcare products and brands need fun ways to communicate.

Pandemic anxiety persists in APAC as distrust in info and disappointment in governments grows
Jul 22, 2020
Staff Reporters

TOP OF THE CHARTS: People in Asian markets remain more worried about COVID-19 than the global average, according to the latest research from McCann's Truth Central unit.

McCann veteran Yupin Muntzing joins VMLY&R Thailand as CEO
Jul 15, 2020
Staff Reporters

Chief creative Trong Tantivejakul has been acting as interim CEO since the December departure of previous CEO Ketchayong Skowratananont.

Hey Thailand, pucker up for Maybelline
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Campaign by MRM Thailand rewards smiles, winks and kisses with animations.

McCann is closed today, to reflect on race
Jun 5, 2020
Lindsay Stein

'As a company there is more that we must do internally and we will,' says McCann WorldGroup CEO to staff.

Did investing in people pay off in McCann's product?
May 13, 2020
Staff Reporters

AGENCY REPORT CARD: See McCann Worldgroup's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.

