With conference rooms out of bounds, agencies are mastering remote pitches
Shops are honing their messaging and cutting the fluff as they compensate for a lack of body language and 'real world' signals.
Three years into its relaunch, was it worth it for Initiative?
AGENCY REPORT CARD: See Initiative's overall grade and our detailed report breaking down its 2019 performance in terms of leadership, creativity, innovation, business growth, and people/diversity initiatives.
Agency Report Card 2019: Initiative
Initiative believes it transitioned from “comeback kid” to “trailblazer” in 2019, but we see it as more of a rollercoaster year. See how it performed.
Initiative appoints Singapore head
Newly created role forms part of ambition to grow the business and capabilities of Initiative's Singapore office.
Amazon is 'biggest advertiser on Earth' as ad spend hits $11bn
Ecommerce giant accounts for nearly 2% of global ad expenditure.
Deliveroo appoints Initiative for global media
Interpublic shop won account after competitive pitch.
