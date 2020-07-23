grey

Global food and beverage giants nibble away at Japanese brands
3 days ago
Robert Sawatzky

ASIA's TOP 1000 BRANDS: To meet changing lifestyles, multinationals are adding healthier portions of adspend, marketing strategy and product innovation to their recipe for success.

Grey Singapore makes a game out hygiene instructions for kids
Jul 23, 2020
Staff Reporters

Grey Singapore makes a game out hygiene instructions for kids

The agency worked with game developer Heartifact Studios to create 'Keep off', a multi-level tutorial where kids unlock achievements such as cleaning their hands and keeping safe distance from others.

Singapore campaign aims to defeat climate defeatism
Jun 24, 2020
Ad Nut

Singapore campaign aims to defeat climate defeatism

The Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources encourages Singaporeans to be the game changers.

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative
Jun 9, 2020
Campaign Staff

Obituary: Eugene Umali Demata, 51, celebrated Filipino creative

The chief creative officer of Grey Manila was the first to win the Philippines a Cannes Grand Prix Lion.

Hyun Bin speaks (a word of) Tagalog for Smart Communications
Jun 8, 2020
Ad Nut

Hyun Bin speaks (a word of) Tagalog for Smart Communications

The Korean heartthrob declares his intelligence in a TVC by Grey Manila.

Desperate search for food in Bangkok finds meaning instead
May 22, 2020
Ad Nut

Desperate search for food in Bangkok finds meaning instead

Made in a week, GreyNJ United's clever and sneakily meaningful documentary for KBank starts with a frantic search for an open restaurant. It ends someplace else entirely.

