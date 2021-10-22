Marketing Analysis Data
Matthew Miller
18 hours ago

The top 10 mobile phone brands in Asia-Pacific

For better or worse, the power smartphones hold over us is pretty much unprecedented in the history of consumer products. Find out which brands people in Asia obsess over the most in this special report.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

We caress and cradle them. We spend hours lovingly gazing at them. We freak out if an accident befalls them. We get anxious when they're not within arm's reach for more than a few minutes. We sometimes devote more time to them than we do to our loved ones. Then we get sick of them and pine over—then splash out lavishly on—newer, sexier ones that come along.

Whether you think they're miraculous machines that benefit humanity, or devilish devices that drain our very souls (surely they're both of these things), smartphones are a major part of life for a high percentage of the people on the planet. You can easily find more stats than you could ever need about smartphone sales, but what brands do people in Asia believe to be the best? That's what we're here to find out.

The following facts about Asia's favourite mobile-phone brands are derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

Without further ado...

ASIA's TOP 10 MOBILE PHONE BRANDS

Brand 2021 2020 Change
Apple 1 2 1
Samsung 2 1 -1
Huawei 3 7 4
Google 4 3 -1
Oppo 5 5 0
Sony 6 4 -2
Xiaomi 7 12 5
Vivo 8 11 3
OnePlus 9 13 4
Nokia 10 6 -4


INCOMING NOTIFICATIONS
Stop being distracted by your phone (unless you're using it to read this) and scroll through these nuggets of information about the market-specific rankings of Asia's favourite phone brands.

Apple of Asia's eye? - Despite its top ranking on a regional basis, Apple is No. 1 in only three markets; its top regional ranking derives from the fact that it's No. 2 in every other market we survey: 

  • No. 1: Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan
  • No. 2: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand

Samsung's spotty reception? - Despite finishing No. 2 on a regional basis, Samsung has the top ranking in far more markets than Apple (10 versus three) and ranks No. 2 in two others. Weakness in just a couple of key markets keeps it from beating out Apple for the regional top spot.

  • No. 1: Australia, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam
  • No. 2: Hong Kong, Taiwan
  • No. 4: China
  • No. 6: Japan

Huawei hangs on - Despite the challenges it has faced, the brand is still China's favourite and holds on to top-10 spots in several other markets:

  • No. 1: China
  • No. 7: Malaysia, Singapore
  • No. 8: Hong Kong, New Zealand, Philippines

Google's reputation - Though not a common sight on Asia's streets by any means, the brand's PIxel phones clearly have a strong reputation (recall that the survey methodology asks people to name the "best" brand):

  • No. 3: Australia, Singapore
  • No. 4: India, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam
  • No. 5: Indonesia, New Zealand, Taiwan, Thailand

Oppo's ascent - The China-made brand ranks fifth regionally due to a number of top-5 finishes in specific markets:

  • No. 3: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam
  • No. 4: Singapore
  • No. 5: China, India  

Additional top-5 rankings in specific markets:

Sony:

  • No. 2: Japan
  • No. 3: Hong Kong, Taiwan
  • No. 4: Australia, New Zealand

Xiaomi:

  • No. 3: China
  • No. 5: Hong Kong

Vivo:

  • No. 4: Philippines, Thailand
  • No. 5: Vietnam

OnePlus:

  • No. 3: India

Nokia:

  • No. 3: New Zealand
  • No. 4: Indonesia
  • No. 5: Australia, Korea

LG:

  • No. 3: Korea

Asus:

  • No. 4: Taiwan
  • No. 5: Philippines, Singapore

Panasonic:

  • No. 5: Japan, Malaysia

Sharp:

  • No. 3: Japan

Motorola:

  • No. 5: Korea

That's all, TTYL.

This article is filed under...
Top 10: Asia-Pacific's favourite brands in specific product and service categories

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account from Wavemaker

2 Publicis Media brand enters Pakistan after winning $19 million Nestlé account

Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

3 Stephen Li departs as OMD APAC CEO

40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

4 40 Under 40 2021: Now open for nominations

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

5 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

6 The Great Resignation: How a raft of exits is compelling the ad industry to rethink people plans

Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

7 Dentsu defends Stanchart global media review, wins five-year extension

Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

8 Marketing in the metaverse: The biggest opportunities for brands

The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

9 The making of Mandai Wildlife Group, a four-year branding project

Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO

10 Mediabrands appoints new Philippines CEO

Related Articles

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021
Marketing
Jul 19, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia's Top 1000 Brands 2021

The top 10 skincare and cosmetics brands in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
Oct 14, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 skincare and cosmetics brands in ...

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 Brands
Analysis
Jul 19, 2021
Minnie Wang

Mainland China brands ascendant in Asia's Top 1000 ...

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific
Marketing
Sep 30, 2021
Matthew Miller

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

Just Published

Jackie Chan returns to fight for Shopee's 11.11 sale
Advertising
21 hours ago
Ad Nut

Jackie Chan returns to fight for Shopee's 11.11 sale

The martial arts icon makes his return for the e-retailer, this time fighting off bad boys with deals and discounts.

IPG maintains pandemic rebound with 15.7% organic growth
Advertising
1 day ago
Alison Weissbrot

IPG maintains pandemic rebound with 15.7% organic ...

Organic growth in Q3 was up 10.7% compared with 2019.

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's 'baseless' libel claim
Advertising
1 day ago
Matthew Miller

Denise Tee files defense against Herbert Hernandez's...

Tee, whose allegations of sexual harassment against the Gigil co-founder led several other women in the Philippines ad industry to come forward with their own stories, has filed an affidavit affirming her account of the incident.

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before he knew what copywriting was
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Bobby Pawar was a copywriter before ...

We get to know the chairman and CCO at Havas India through his answers to 11 questions. Learn about how he earned booze money in college, the hilarious reason he initially thought copywriting wasn't the job for him and the key role eavesdropping has played in his career.