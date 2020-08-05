vivo

In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor
Aug 5, 2020
Staff Reporters

Amid a public outcry over Chinese-Indian tensions, reports say Vivo is now likely to quit as lead sponsor of the tournament.

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
Aug 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

The IPL Governing Council was reviewing sponsorship deals from Chinese companies following the border skirmish between India and China

Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling smartphone brand in India
Feb 10, 2020
Campaign India Team

The smartphone market in India grew by 8 per cent in 2019 and sold 152.5 million units according to IDC India's report

Ogilvy resolves plagiarism dispute with Vivo, Dentsu Impact in India
Nov 25, 2019
Campaign India Team

Ogilvy had dragged Vivo and its agency Dentsu to court after the smartphone company had made a commercial similar to what the agency had proposed in a failed pitch.

What's that jumble of Chinese characters at the World Cup?
Jun 19, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Your comprehensive guide to the official and unofficial Chinese sponsors on display at the World Cup — and what their presence says about China's long-term football ambitions.

World Cup ROI not a major concern for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
May 23, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The Chinese smartphone maker, which kicked off its 2018 Russia World Cup branding blitz last night in Beijing, says it is in the game for the long haul.

