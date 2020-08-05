vivo
In reverse decision, Vivo set to leave as IPL lead sponsor
Amid a public outcry over Chinese-Indian tensions, reports say Vivo is now likely to quit as lead sponsor of the tournament.
Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
The IPL Governing Council was reviewing sponsorship deals from Chinese companies following the border skirmish between India and China
Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling smartphone brand in India
The smartphone market in India grew by 8 per cent in 2019 and sold 152.5 million units according to IDC India's report
Ogilvy resolves plagiarism dispute with Vivo, Dentsu Impact in India
Ogilvy had dragged Vivo and its agency Dentsu to court after the smartphone company had made a commercial similar to what the agency had proposed in a failed pitch.
What's that jumble of Chinese characters at the World Cup?
Your comprehensive guide to the official and unofficial Chinese sponsors on display at the World Cup — and what their presence says about China's long-term football ambitions.
World Cup ROI not a major concern for Chinese smartphone maker Vivo
The Chinese smartphone maker, which kicked off its 2018 Russia World Cup branding blitz last night in Beijing, says it is in the game for the long haul.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins