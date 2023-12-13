News The Work Advertising Marketing Creativity
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Vivo urges parents to #SwitchOff their smartphones and rekindle family bonds

Vivo has rolled out the fifth edition of its #SwitchOff campaign, to highlight the essence of meaningful relationships, especially between parents and children.

Conceptualised by FCB India, the film unfolds within a family of three preparing for an upcoming vacation.

The little girl's excitement is overshadowed by her father's constant phone attention, leaving her feeling overlooked. A pivotal moment arises when the girl expresses that her favourite part of any vacation is the undivided attention she receives from her dad during a flight.

This realisation prompts her parents to address the issue, leading to a heart-warming scene where the father, to lift her spirits, pretends they are on a flight and switches off his phone, bringing joy to the little girl.  

Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy, vivo India, said, “While smartphones serve as invaluable tools in our lives, advocating responsible usage is crucial. With the fifth edition of this campaign, we encourage our audience to choose their #SwitchOff time, expressing love and fostering strong connections with family. Let's collectively pledge to #SwitchOff for our families on 20th December and truly #LiveTheJoy found in moments spent together. Additionally, in our commitment to address these concerns proactively, we have also introduced a personalised plan, in collaboration with our smartphone relationship advisor, Catherine Price. Available on vivo India Newsroom, this plan is designed to assist users in finding a harmonious balance between their relationships and digital exposure. I extend a warm invitation to all consumers to join us in this initiative, fostering a collective movement to enrich our genuine connections.” 

Abhinav Kaushik, president, FCB India, said, “Technology is an undeniable part of our daily lives, but the way it has pervaded into our lives, we are becoming subjects of a culture where technology, especially the smartphone, has started to become an inhibitor in our relationships with our loved ones. Shifting from the role of an enabler, if the smartphone turns into a device that isolates people around us, it leads to a serious compromise in human relationships. vivo has taken up the challenge to initiate change with this campaign, encouraging people to 'Switch Off.' This is a first-of-its-kind effort that boldly recognises the problem of creating a divide between kids and their parents, especially when parents are too immersed in their smartphones at all times. Once again, it acknowledges the issue and genuinely urges people to 'switch off' to 'switch on' their relationships with their loved ones—especially the children who often mimic their parent's behaviour. The father-daughter story and the heart-tugging emotion with a poignant take on smartphones form the very essence of this beautiful campaign.” 

 

Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

1 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Southeast Asia

Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

2 Friends share joy in Amazon’s Beatles-soundtracked Christmas ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

3 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

4 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Asia-Pacific / Network

Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

5 Senior leadership reshuffles at Dentsu APAC, as agency re-aligns to new Global Practices structure

From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

6 From talk to action: Uncovering unconscious biases to prevent workplace classism

Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

7 Agency of the Year 2023: Greater China winners

Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

8 Agency of the Year 2023 winners: Japan/Korea

Spotify Wrapped 2023 celebrates real moments with real music

9 Spotify Wrapped 2023 celebrates real moments with real music

YouTube Works Awards SEA winners reveal new rules of engagement for Southeast Asian audiences

10 YouTube Works Awards SEA winners reveal new rules of engagement for Southeast Asian audiences

Related Articles

Colgate-Palmolive flosses away bad hygiene in their cheeky new ad with a sweet tooth
Oct 26, 2023
Campaign India Team

Colgate-Palmolive flosses away bad hygiene in their ...

Ferrero Rocher unwraps Christmas joy with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan
1 day ago
Campaign India Team

Ferrero Rocher unwraps Christmas joy with Hrithik ...

Cadbury Celebrations unwraps prosperity for homepreneurs
Oct 19, 2023
Campaign India Team

Cadbury Celebrations unwraps prosperity for ...

McDonald's serves up accessibility with colour blind friendly features
Oct 15, 2023
Campaign India Team

McDonald's serves up accessibility with colour ...

Just Published

India ad sales grew by 11.8% in 2023: Magna
4 hours ago
Campaign India Team

India ad sales grew by 11.8% in 2023: Magna

Magna's 'Global Ad Forecast' states that global advertising revenues will reach USD 853 billion this year, a growth of 5.5% in 2022, and will grow by 7.2% in 2024

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign
4 hours ago
Marianne Calnan

Trivago unveils brand refresh with AI ad campaign

The hotel search engine is also launching a new logo.

Omnicom strategy chief Alex Hesz departs to focus on UK general election
4 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Omnicom strategy chief Alex Hesz departs to focus ...

He leaves the holding company role after just over a year.

Branded Roblox games got 1.8 billion visits in 2023, report finds
4 hours ago
Brandon Doerrer

Branded Roblox games got 1.8 billion visits in ...

An industry report from Gamefam shows how brands performed in gaming’s most popular platforms.