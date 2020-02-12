film
What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.
An absurdist exaggeration with industry parallels: Superson's Antti Toivonen on his TIFF film entry
Five questions for Antti Toivonen, the head of Singapore creative agency Superson. His most recently written film, 'Are You Hungry' is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Japan's first IMAX film serves as inventive promotion for a cinema
An ambitious production using the full scale of IMAX technology acts as a promotional vehicle and direct draw for a new Tokyo cinema complex.
Riding the wave of China’s burgeoning film and TV markets
From the silver screen to OTT media, the country’s demand for both localised and international content is causing ripples in the marketing industry.
Film winners: Cannes Lions 2018
A reasonably successful category for APAC with nine award wins out of 74 in total, with Thailand flying the flag for the region.
Singapore sends delegation to Hong Kong FilMart 2018
Lights, camera, action in the film marketplace.
