film

What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture
Feb 12, 2020
Staff Reporters

What Parasite's Oscar win means for Korean culture

SOUNDING BOARD: We ask the industry how the success of 'Parasite' will affect brand appetite for Korean content.

An absurdist exaggeration with industry parallels: Superson's Antti Toivonen on his TIFF film entry
Aug 29, 2019
Robert Sawatzky

An absurdist exaggeration with industry parallels: Superson's Antti Toivonen on his TIFF film entry

Five questions for Antti Toivonen, the head of Singapore creative agency Superson. His most recently written film, 'Are You Hungry' is headed to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Japan's first IMAX film serves as inventive promotion for a cinema
Aug 9, 2019
David Blecken

Japan's first IMAX film serves as inventive promotion for a cinema

An ambitious production using the full scale of IMAX technology acts as a promotional vehicle and direct draw for a new Tokyo cinema complex.

Film winners: Cannes Lions 2018
Jun 23, 2018
Staff Reporters

Film winners: Cannes Lions 2018

A reasonably successful category for APAC with nine award wins out of 74 in total, with Thailand flying the flag for the region.

Singapore sends delegation to Hong Kong FilMart 2018
Mar 19, 2018
Staff Writer

Singapore sends delegation to Hong Kong FilMart 2018

Lights, camera, action in the film marketplace.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia