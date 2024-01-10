Tinder empowers a woman to swipe right on new bonds and experiences

Conceptualised by Toaster, the film applauds young adults utilising Tinder to craft fresh experiences, enriching their personal narratives. Centered around a young woman, the narrative unfolds as she fearlessly embarks on a series of diverse first-date experiences through the Tinder app, unconcerned about the outcome. The storyline delves into her varied dating adventures, shedding light on her preferences and the exploration of individuality. From spontaneous dance lessons to encounters with familiar faces from the office, the film showcases her fluidity and self-discovery through an array of exciting experiences at every turn.

Anukool Kumar, marketing director, Tinder India, said, “This campaign is a reflection of the new generation of daters who are embracing a low-pressure, zero-label approach to dating that opens them up to new types of relationships. In India, 65% of 18-25-year-olds using Tinder’s Relationship Type feature say they are 'open to exploring', and a quarter (25%) using the Relationship Goals feature say they are 'still figuring it out'. Tinder doesn't tell you who or how to date, but we empower all kinds of possibilities. With newly launched features like Tinder Matchmaker™, bringing your trusted circle into the dating journey, we remain committed to ensuring that Tinder continues to be the go-to platform for the next generation of daters in India.”