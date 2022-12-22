Advertising The Work
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Tinder India captures the mind of the fickle-minded youth

Watch the film conceptualised by Lowe Lintas here

Tinder has rolled out a campaign through which it aims to showcase moments and experiences on the app.

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the film shows how the protagonist uses the app for a variety of first date experiences, without worrying about the outcome. The film aims to celebrate the endless possibilities for the youth which are served by Tinder. The film's soundtrack comes from the 90s track 'Kadhalikum Pennin' by AR Rahman.

Taru Kapoor, general manager, Match Group India, said, “At Tinder, you are in charge of your own dating journey. Members have always had the freedom to personalise their Tinder experience and make the platform what they need it to be - a gateway to exactly the kind of connections and experience they seek, at their pace. This new campaign is a celebration of dating as you want it to be, whether it is to find love or someone to vibe with, whatever you are up for.”

Vasudha Misra, regional creative officer, Lowe Lintas, said, "Tinder advertising has always felt like a small snapshot of where we are at - in terms of the way we see relationship and romance of course, but also in terms of how a girl taking control of her own narrative is perceived. And to me, this spot feels like an honest piece that captures where the youth’s head is right now. it is unapologetic, it is individualistic, and it takes a phrase that till now just had one connotation and adds multiple dimensions to it. All set to a killer track."

The film was released on social media on 20 December.

Source:
Campaign India

