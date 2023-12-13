News The Work Advertising Media Marketing Creativity
1 day ago

Ferrero Rocher unwraps Christmas joy with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan

Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan star in Ferrero Rocher's holiday campaign.

Ferrero Rocher has rolled out a campaign 'Ferrero Rocher moments' featuring actors, Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan, to highlight the magic of festive joy and cherished connections. 

In the first film Roshan extends a warm invitation into his festive sanctuary, bedecked in Christmas splendor. Illuminating his family's profound love for the season, especially the joy of gift-giving, Roshan unveils the ideal present to brighten Christmas — Ferrero Rocher. Delighting in the rich flavorus, he declares, 'Roshans love Rocher.' 

The second film showcases Khan and focuses on the theme of crafting perfect moments with loved ones during the festive season. Khan, at the film's outset, poses a question to viewers: "Want to know the secret to a perfect Christmas?" She unveils her answer by sharing her 'Ferrero Rocher Moments,' relishing the delectable blend of hazelnut and cocoa. The film concludes with Khan encouraging viewers to play Santa for their special people, creating memorable moments with Ferrero Rocher. 

Zoher Kapuswala, marketing head, pralines, Ferrero India said, "Christmas is a time of joy, love, and sharing precious moments with our dear ones. Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments has always stood for premium gifting, and our Christmas campaigns featuring Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan embody these values. The essence of the brand aligns seamlessly with the festive season, making Ferrero Rocher and Ferrero Rocher Moments the ideal choice for gifting, while celebrating the precious relationships we cherish." 

