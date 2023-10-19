The Work Advertising
Campaign India Team
8 hours ago

Cadbury Celebrations unwraps prosperity for homepreneurs

Cadbury Celebrations has rolled out a campaign #ThisAdIsMyStore, putting the spotlight on small business owners and gifting them the visibility they need to have a joyous Diwali.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film is centred around the idea of channelling prosperity towards small home-based businesses specialising in a variety of seasonal Diwali products. It commences with an exterior shot of a house in a well-illuminated neighbourhood. Inside, Beena, the owner of a homemade diya business, is seen diligently packing orders for her customers. A group of enthusiastic young individuals visits her, persuading her to accompany them, despite her concerns about meeting the demand within their colony. To Beena's surprise, the group unveils a #ThisAdIsMyStore billboard featuring her business, explaining that she will now be serving not just their colony but the entire city. Touched by the gesture, Beena embraces the group, and the film transitions to showcase more #ThisAdIsMyStore billboards, highlighting other women entrepreneurs who operate home-based businesses for seasonal items.
 
Nitin Saini, vice president - marketing, Mondelēz India, said, “One of the biggest pulls about Diwali is the ever-present sense of generosity and a sense of share and care between communities during the festive season. With the #ThisAdIsMyStore campaign, we are tapping into this festive spirit by shining the spotlight on one of the least visible sections of the Indian business ecosystem: the seasonal sellers. These businesses are typically operated from home by women for a short duration and don’t have the presence or the resources to expand beyond their immediate localities. We wanted to change this dynamic by giving them the platform to reach out to customers all over their city and benefit from the demand cycle. Everyone deserves more happiness, more prosperity, more joy in their lives and, this Diwali, we are glad to be the enablers of prosperity for the small business owners who have signed up for the campaign.” 
 
Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "Diwali is the time for all businesses to thrive. But unfortunately, there are a few businesses that don't fully benefit from the festive demand. Women Homepreneurs despite having the best talent and offerings manage to do business near their homes only. Their reach stays limited to their immediate neighbourhood. 
 
Extending our brand's platform of generosity, we decided to shine light on these talented Women Homepreneurs with #ThisAdIsMyStore. We decided to make every Celebrations ad, their ad. We personalised and hyper-localised every Cadbury Ad to showcase these home businesses across their city and increased the reach for ‘Ghar ki Dukaans’ (the home shops) by helping them travel beyond their current social circle and neighbourhood. We conceived and developed a tech-enabled digital platform for these home businesses to register and get their ads in our Celebrations Ads across the city. To ensure a simple and seamless buyer experience, we made each #ThisAdIsMyStore a shopfront to scan and buy directly from these home businesses. So, this Diwali Ghar ki Dukaan se bhi kuch Achcha ho jaaye, kuch meetha ho jaaye (Let there be something good, something sweet even from the home shop)."
 
Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North & East, Wavemaker India, said, “This year, we intend to make Diwali even more special for every Homepreneur. As a team, we encountered two significant challenges: developing an intuitive and user-friendly technology and ensuring deep and seamless integration across various platforms and media touchpoints. To truly make an impact, we focused on enabling three key segments to easily access this technology: Homepreneurs, their close connections, and festive shoppers. Festive shoppers must perceive this as a valuable alternative for their holiday shopping needs. With this campaign, we are gratified to be enablers of prosperity for these hardworking individuals and look forward to seeing their businesses thrive."
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

1 Foodpanda replaces APAC CEO following his alleged leaks of potential sale of platform to Grab

How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

2 How brands are responding to the Israel-Gaza war

Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

3 Ex-MediaMonks senior executives launch new creative shop Uncanny

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

4 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

5 Publicis makes in-office attendance mandatory on Mondays and eliminates consecutive remote work days

Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

6 Retailer's body calls for legal action against Big B and Flipkart for 'misleading' ad

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

7 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

9 Charles Brian-Boys: A tribute to the Hong Kong ad legend

WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

10 WPP merges VMLY&R and Wunderman Thompson

Related Articles

McDonald's serves up accessibility with colour blind friendly features
4 days ago
Campaign India Team

McDonald's serves up accessibility with colour ...

HSBC transforms dream getaways into tangible realities
Sep 13, 2023
Campaign India Team

HSBC transforms dream getaways into tangible realities

Cadbury jumps into cancel-culture debate
Feb 16, 2022
Campaign India Team

Cadbury jumps into cancel-culture debate

Disney Star ignites social change by advocating for respectful queer lexicon
Sep 7, 2023
Campaign India Team

Disney Star ignites social change by advocating for ...

Just Published

China’s six largest social media platforms – and how to engage its users
8 hours ago
Lucy Shelley

China’s six largest social media platforms – and ...

From Little Red Book to Weibo, how can brands unlock the largest – and most varied – social media market in the world?

25 years of Google: how competition shaped the internet giant
9 hours ago
Gustav Westman

25 years of Google: how competition shaped the ...

AI is the prime battleground where Google needs to focus its energies if it’s to stay the literal byword for the internet in the future.

Masturbation and the big C: Girl vs Cancer provocatively tackles rarely discussed issue
9 hours ago
Imogen Watson

Masturbation and the big C: Girl vs Cancer ...

Bartle Bogle Hegarty created the campaign.

Cannes Lions launches Luxury & Lifestyle award category and drops Mobile
9 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

Cannes Lions launches Luxury & Lifestyle award ...

There has been demand from luxury sector to recognise creativity, awards organisers say.