Cadbury Celebrations unwraps prosperity for homepreneurs

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film is centred around the idea of channelling prosperity towards small home-based businesses specialising in a variety of seasonal Diwali products. It commences with an exterior shot of a house in a well-illuminated neighbourhood. Inside, Beena, the owner of a homemade diya business, is seen diligently packing orders for her customers. A group of enthusiastic young individuals visits her, persuading her to accompany them, despite her concerns about meeting the demand within their colony. To Beena's surprise, the group unveils a #ThisAdIsMyStore billboard featuring her business, explaining that she will now be serving not just their colony but the entire city. Touched by the gesture, Beena embraces the group, and the film transitions to showcase more #ThisAdIsMyStore billboards, highlighting other women entrepreneurs who operate home-based businesses for seasonal items.

Nitin Saini, vice president - marketing, Mondelēz India, said, “One of the biggest pulls about Diwali is the ever-present sense of generosity and a sense of share and care between communities during the festive season. With the #ThisAdIsMyStore campaign, we are tapping into this festive spirit by shining the spotlight on one of the least visible sections of the Indian business ecosystem: the seasonal sellers. These businesses are typically operated from home by women for a short duration and don’t have the presence or the resources to expand beyond their immediate localities. We wanted to change this dynamic by giving them the platform to reach out to customers all over their city and benefit from the demand cycle. Everyone deserves more happiness, more prosperity, more joy in their lives and, this Diwali, we are glad to be the enablers of prosperity for the small business owners who have signed up for the campaign.”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, added, "Diwali is the time for all businesses to thrive. But unfortunately, there are a few businesses that don't fully benefit from the festive demand. Women Homepreneurs despite having the best talent and offerings manage to do business near their homes only. Their reach stays limited to their immediate neighbourhood.

Extending our brand's platform of generosity, we decided to shine light on these talented Women Homepreneurs with #ThisAdIsMyStore. We decided to make every Celebrations ad, their ad. We personalised and hyper-localised every Cadbury Ad to showcase these home businesses across their city and increased the reach for ‘Ghar ki Dukaans’ (the home shops) by helping them travel beyond their current social circle and neighbourhood. We conceived and developed a tech-enabled digital platform for these home businesses to register and get their ads in our Celebrations Ads across the city. To ensure a simple and seamless buyer experience, we made each #ThisAdIsMyStore a shopfront to scan and buy directly from these home businesses. So, this Diwali Ghar ki Dukaan se bhi kuch Achcha ho jaaye, kuch meetha ho jaaye (Let there be something good, something sweet even from the home shop)."

Shekhar Banerjee, chief client officer and office head, West, North & East, Wavemaker India, said, “This year, we intend to make Diwali even more special for every Homepreneur. As a team, we encountered two significant challenges: developing an intuitive and user-friendly technology and ensuring deep and seamless integration across various platforms and media touchpoints. To truly make an impact, we focused on enabling three key segments to easily access this technology: Homepreneurs, their close connections, and festive shoppers. Festive shoppers must perceive this as a valuable alternative for their holiday shopping needs. With this campaign, we are gratified to be enablers of prosperity for these hardworking individuals and look forward to seeing their businesses thrive."