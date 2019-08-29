ad

How big brands can rejuvenate and stay on top
Aug 29, 2019
Staff Reporters

Here are just some of the many key lessons from yesterday's Asia's Top 1000 Brands event in Singapore.

Removal of condom ads in Shenzhen sparks widespread discussion
Aug 12, 2019
Staff Reporters

A metro station in the southern Chinese city was heavily covered with Okamoto adverts — but these were later pulled down.

China breaks in two Pocari Sweats over Hong Kong protest furore
Jul 11, 2019
Jingjing Ma

Pocari Sweat in China disowns Hong Kong sister company's decision to pull ads from TVB for its allegedly biased protest coverage.

Updated: 'RedEye' fraud op suspected to exploit digital ad industry in China
May 9, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

An ad-fraud network is reaping as much as RMB20 million (US$3 million) per day, and fraud-detection measures have failed to detect it, according to verification company Adbug.

Protecting your brand from fake news during the Indonesia elections
Mar 18, 2019
Felicia Li-Gaillard

Integral Ad Science's Felicia Li-Gaillard explains what brands should look out for during the election period, and how to protect their reputations.

Want a little Pepsi in your CNY space epic? Neither does Ad Nut
Jan 29, 2019
Ad Nut

Cinematic extravaganza jarringly brought back to Earth by beverage intervention.

