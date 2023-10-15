McDonald's serves up accessibility with colour blind friendly features

McDonald’s India has extended its EatQual campaign with a colour blind friendly feature on its food app and rolled out a film for the same.

Conceptualised by DDB Mudra Group, it sheds light on the latest McDelivery feature, offering a glimpse into the world of colour blindness challenges. It illustrates how this addition to McDelivery empowers colour-blind customers to enhance their browsing experience when ordering burgers on the app and website, prior to placing their orders.

Arvind RP, chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (W&S), said, “We at McDonald's are on a mission to make delicious feel-good moments easy for everyone, and we literally mean ‘everyone’. Born from this mission, our EatQual campaign underscores our commitment to breaking down barriers, ensuring that every customer is able to access the brand easily, feels welcome and has a great experience every time they choose to eat with us. Recognising that we ‘eat with our eyes first’ and acknowledging that colour blindness is a widespread reality, we took the initiative to make our McDelivery App and website more accessible. We hope those with colour blindness will enjoy using this new feature to see the crave-able visuals of their favourite iconic products before ordering, just like all other consumers."

Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “We've always believed that EatQual is more than just a campaign; it's a journey that McDonald's is on. With every intervention, we hope to enhance the eating experience, making it a little more equal for everyone. That's why we work closely with the community to help us understand what they might be missing and how we can bridge that gap.”

CREDITS:

Client: McDonald’s India (W&S)

Agency: DDB Mudra Group

Creative: Rahul Mathew, Harshada Menon, Siddhesh Khatavkar, Kanchi Undevia, Pallavi Mehrotra, Darshika Kapadia, Ashwin Balasubramanian

Business: Delon Mascarenhas, Aarohi Bhanushali, Barkha Bisht

Strategy: Mehak Jaini, Vidisha Jain

Films: Jay Gaikwad, Alisha Dsouza

Production house: Zigzag Films And Media LLP

Director: Shreya Shroff, Anant Singh

Producer: Anupama Alhuwalia, Shina Gupta