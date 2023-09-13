HSBC transforms dream getaways into tangible realities

HSBC Mutual Fund has rolled out a campaign 'SIP Hai #FaydeWaliAadat' (SIP is a beneficial habit) aimed at educating and empowering millennial investors in India to achieve long-term financial goals.

Conceptualised by BornHi Digital, the film depicts a friendly mealtime conversation. During the chat, one friend expresses a desire to travel to Spain, but the other friend suggests that consistently eating burgers won't make that dream a reality. Instead, the friend recommends investing the money into a SIP, highlighting its potential to accelerate financial goals and turn the dream of visiting Spain into a reality.

Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Asset Management Company (India), said "SIP hai #FaydeWaliAadat celebrates SIP as a habit, mirroring the benefits of positive routines, fostering a generation of informed and confident millennial investors. Through this initiative, we aim to convey two key messages. First, SIP is more than just an investment; it is a systematic habit that empowers millennials to invest regularly for both immediate and long-term goals. Second, we are emphasising the ease of investing and the power of compounding that SIPs offer.”

Sandeep Sreekumar, vice president, BornHi Digital, said, “As we collaborate with HSBC Mutual Fund on this game-changing initiative, we believe it will not only elevate the brand's positioning but also reshape the narrative around financial responsibility and investing. BornHi Digital, with its vast BFSI experience, is thrilled to have come up with this transformative journey, where innovation, creativity, and financial wisdom converge to empower a new generation of investors to take charge of their financial destiny.”