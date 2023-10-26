The Work Advertising
Colgate-Palmolive flosses away bad hygiene in their cheeky new ad with a sweet tooth

Who doesn't love enjoying a nice sweet treat. But would you use one to brush your teeth with before bed?

Colgate-Palmolive has rolled out a campaign ‘The Sweet Truth’, to encourage the crucial practice of brushing your teeth before bedtime.
 
Conceptualised by WPP@CP, the film spotlights the common tendency of neglecting bedtime oral hygiene, a practice that can result in dental issues such as cavities. It showcases individuals from various backgrounds humorously using sweets to 'brush' their teeth. The film ends by conveying a crucial message, encouraging everyone to embrace the #BrushTonight routine.
 
The film aspires to promote dental care nationwide, emphasising the significance of nighttime brushing for the enhancement of the nation's oral health.
 
Prabha Narasimhan, managing director and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, “As the market leader, fostering healthy oral care habits among the Indian populace is both our privilege and responsibility. Our commitment to oral health extends to all facets of life. I want to emphasise the profound importance of night time brushing, which holds even greater significance during the festive season."
 
"As we come together to celebrate with loved ones, let us also unite in the pursuit of improved oral health. By incorporating night time brushing into our post-sweets routine, we not only safeguard our smiles but also ensure that the festive season remains truly joyful and free from dental concerns. We aspire to lead in elevating the dental health standards of our nation by underscoring the scientific rationale behind brushing before bedtime.”
 
Gunjit Jain, executive vice president for marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said, "We are a sweets-obsessed nation. Across the country and across age groups, indulging in something sweet after dinner is a common ritual - a laddoo, barfi, chocolate, ice cream or sweet paan. Our campaign, titled 'The Sweet Truth,' aims to make people realise that the last thing millions of Indians put on their teeth before sleeping is sugar and not toothpaste, which can cause cavities. But cavities can be prevented just by choosing to #BrushTonight, after enjoying your favorite sweet."
 
Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers, WPP@CP, added, “As Indians, we love grabbing a sweet or two after dinner and that includes the two of us. However, most Indians don’t have the habit of brushing before bed, which can lead to serious consequences like cavities. The film highlights this habit in a quirky fashion. People from all walks of life are ‘brushing’ their teeth with sweets. It’s a hard truth but we had to deliver it with levity. Abhinav Pratiman has directed this film for us beautifully and we hope this will mark the beginning of a night-brushing movement in India.”
 
CREDITS: 
 
Client: Colgate-Palmolive
Agency: WPP@CP 
CCOs and copywriters: Kainaz Karmakar & Harshad Rajadhyaksha
ECD: Juneston Mathana
Creative team: Virendra Saigaonkar, Vishal Goswami
Account management: Faizan Shaikh, Bhumika Mandviya  
Films (agency producer): Divyang Pandya
Team Colgate: Gunjit Jain, Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi, Anaswar Rajagopal, Saumya Tripathi, Priyam Kanchwala, Shilpashree Muniswamappa, Sholom Kemkar, Priyanka Patil
Production house: Early Man Film
Director: Abhinav Pratiman
Producer: Amarjeet Phukan
 
Source:
Campaign India

