indian marketing news

Hyundai Motor marketer sees India overcoming adversities sooner
Aug 4, 2020
Campaign India Team

The director for sales, marketing and service in India relates how digital launches are helping the company navigate the 'new normal'.

Vivo to continue as lead sponsor for the Indian Premier League
Aug 3, 2020
Campaign India Team

The IPL Governing Council was reviewing sponsorship deals from Chinese companies following the border skirmish between India and China

Google to invest US$10 billion in India over next five-seven years: Sundar Pichai
Jul 14, 2020
Campaign India Team

The CEO of the company was speaking during Google for India 2020.

Shaadi.com removes skin colour 'filter' after petition
Jun 25, 2020
Campaign India Team

Spokesperson states that the platform was 'more than happy to get rid of it'.

Bundesliga adds crowd noise, attracts more ads
Jun 1, 2020
Campaign India Team

Average advertisements per match increased by a minute in India during the latest round of Bundesliga matches.

Vivo overtakes Samsung to become number two selling smartphone brand in India
Feb 10, 2020
Campaign India Team

The smartphone market in India grew by 8 per cent in 2019 and sold 152.5 million units according to IDC India's report

