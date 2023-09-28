Campaign India Marcomverse: Tune into the first episode featuring Neha Ahuja of Spotify

The first episode of Marcomverse, a podcast series which discusses the importance and role of marketing in solving business problems, is now on air.

Manasi Narasimhan, marketing and communications professional and former head of IMC— Mastercard South Asia, is hosting the episode for Campaign India.

In the first episode, Neha Ahuja, director and head—marketing, Spotify India, discusses how marketing helped the brand grow from number eight to number one in India.

Tune in here!